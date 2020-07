Amenities

1 Bedroom Apt very close to Memorial Hospital - Property Id: 237178



Updated one bedroom unit located cross street from Memorial Hospital. Updated bath room. Perfect for a single person working at Memorial Hospital or Graduate student at ND. It is partially furnished. Monthly rent is $900 including gas and water/trash when signing for a minimum 1 year lease. Short term stays will be subject to higher prices.

No Pets Allowed



