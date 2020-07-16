2605 East Mishawaka Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace internet access

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back. Easy access off of Mishawaka avenue or there is an alley for entering and exiting. The garage in back is perfect for storage. The enclosed front porch is heated so you can enjoy it year round! One bedroom is on the first floor for a convenient bedroom or perfect home office. You will love the wood work in this home including a beautiful Craftsman style fireplace with built in glass cabinets. This home also has washer and dryer hookups in the basement. With all of these beautiful and convenient features, this one will rent quickly!



All utilities tenant responsibility including but not limited to water, gas, electric, lawn care, snow removal, internet, TV, etc

Pet Friendly with owner approval, non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.



With Obligo:

1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.

2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.

3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.