Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:56 PM

2605 East Mishawaka Avenue

2605 Mishawaka Ave · (574) 575-4464
Location

2605 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN 46615
River Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$995

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home has an Old World charm to it right when you walk in. The driveway features a covered entrance into the home, and plenty of privacy for parking in the back. Easy access off of Mishawaka avenue or there is an alley for entering and exiting. The garage in back is perfect for storage. The enclosed front porch is heated so you can enjoy it year round! One bedroom is on the first floor for a convenient bedroom or perfect home office. You will love the wood work in this home including a beautiful Craftsman style fireplace with built in glass cabinets. This home also has washer and dryer hookups in the basement. With all of these beautiful and convenient features, this one will rent quickly!

All utilities tenant responsibility including but not limited to water, gas, electric, lawn care, snow removal, internet, TV, etc
Pet Friendly with owner approval, non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.
3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue have any available units?
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue have?
Some of 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2605 East Mishawaka Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue offers parking.
Does 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue have a pool?
No, 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2605 East Mishawaka Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
