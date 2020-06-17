222 S Taylor Street

Amenities

Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium. Like new inside and out features include all new cabinets, counter tops, 6 new appliances, privacy fenced yard, full dry basement, nicely painted, with new water heater. First floor laundry room and new center aisle after opened wall between kitchen & dining room, fireplace and 5 minute drive to Notre Dame. Also listed for sale at $150,000.00