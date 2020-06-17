All apartments in South Bend
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:45 PM

222 S Taylor Street

222 South Taylor Street · (574) 276-2571
Location

222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN 46601
West Washington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium. Like new inside and out features include all new cabinets, counter tops, 6 new appliances, privacy fenced yard, full dry basement, nicely painted, with new water heater. First floor laundry room and new center aisle after opened wall between kitchen & dining room, fireplace and 5 minute drive to Notre Dame. Also listed for sale at $150,000.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 S Taylor Street have any available units?
222 S Taylor Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 222 S Taylor Street have?
Some of 222 S Taylor Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 S Taylor Street currently offering any rent specials?
222 S Taylor Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 S Taylor Street pet-friendly?
No, 222 S Taylor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 222 S Taylor Street offer parking?
Yes, 222 S Taylor Street does offer parking.
Does 222 S Taylor Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 S Taylor Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 S Taylor Street have a pool?
No, 222 S Taylor Street does not have a pool.
Does 222 S Taylor Street have accessible units?
No, 222 S Taylor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 222 S Taylor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 S Taylor Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 222 S Taylor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 222 S Taylor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
