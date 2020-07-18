All apartments in South Bend
1714 S. Brookfield st.

1714 South Brookfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

1714 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN 46613
Rum Village

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 S. Brookfield st. have any available units?
1714 S. Brookfield st. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
Is 1714 S. Brookfield st. currently offering any rent specials?
1714 S. Brookfield st. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 S. Brookfield st. pet-friendly?
No, 1714 S. Brookfield st. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Bend.
Does 1714 S. Brookfield st. offer parking?
No, 1714 S. Brookfield st. does not offer parking.
Does 1714 S. Brookfield st. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 S. Brookfield st. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 S. Brookfield st. have a pool?
No, 1714 S. Brookfield st. does not have a pool.
Does 1714 S. Brookfield st. have accessible units?
No, 1714 S. Brookfield st. does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 S. Brookfield st. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1714 S. Brookfield st. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1714 S. Brookfield st. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1714 S. Brookfield st. does not have units with air conditioning.
