South Bend, IN
1239 East Madison Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 11:42 PM

1239 East Madison Street

1239 East Madison Street · No Longer Available
Location

1239 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN 46617

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom home centrally located in South Bend. 2 miles from Notre Dame stadium, sign your lease and then go get your season tickets! Very close to the up and coming Eddy Street Commons area, you have wonderful options to eat out and plenty of activities this summer. The house has fresh paint, new carpet, a covered porch and fenced yard for entertaining plus a shed for even more storage. This house has a generous sized living room and have you seen the storage space in that kitchen? Bonus- for your convenience, there are washer/dryer hookups on site.

This house has a mix of baseboard heating and forced air. The tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric) and lawn care/snow removal.

Pet Friendly with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. 2 pet maximum. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!

THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST. It is not available for rent through anyone else besides Cressy and Everett rentals. We have an exclusive contract with the owner to list this unit. Please contact us if anyone approaches you or anyone else regarding this rental. Cressy and Everett does not accept Western Union, Moneygram, Cashapp, or Cash.

This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.

What you should know about Obligo:
Cressy & Everett is a deposit-free property management company.

With Obligo:
1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.
2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.
3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 East Madison Street have any available units?
1239 East Madison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Bend, IN.
What amenities does 1239 East Madison Street have?
Some of 1239 East Madison Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 East Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
1239 East Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 East Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1239 East Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 1239 East Madison Street offer parking?
No, 1239 East Madison Street does not offer parking.
Does 1239 East Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 East Madison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 East Madison Street have a pool?
No, 1239 East Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 1239 East Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 1239 East Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 East Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 East Madison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 East Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 East Madison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

