1239 East Madison Street

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come see this spacious 3 bedroom home centrally located in South Bend. 2 miles from Notre Dame stadium, sign your lease and then go get your season tickets! Very close to the up and coming Eddy Street Commons area, you have wonderful options to eat out and plenty of activities this summer. The house has fresh paint, new carpet, a covered porch and fenced yard for entertaining plus a shed for even more storage. This house has a generous sized living room and have you seen the storage space in that kitchen? Bonus- for your convenience, there are washer/dryer hookups on site.



This house has a mix of baseboard heating and forced air. The tenant is responsible for all utilities (water, gas, and electric) and lawn care/snow removal.



Pet Friendly with owner approval and non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. 2 pet maximum. Non-refundable application fee $50. You must view the property via our Rently self showing lock box or with an agent before application will be processed.Visit our website cressyeverettrentals.com today to schedule a tour!



THIS PROPERTY IS NOT ADVERTISED ON CRAIGSLIST. It is not available for rent through anyone else besides Cressy and Everett rentals. We have an exclusive contract with the owner to list this unit. Please contact us if anyone approaches you or anyone else regarding this rental. Cressy and Everett does not accept Western Union, Moneygram, Cashapp, or Cash.



This is a deposit-free property with Obligo. Qualified tenants do not have to pay a traditional certified deposit and instead opt for a billing authorization.



What you should know about Obligo:

Cressy & Everett is a deposit-free property management company.



With Obligo:

1. Tenants keep their deposits to save, invest, or travel.

2. Tenants pay a small, monthly, non-refundable fee instead of paying a large deposit amount sitting in an account somewhere.

3. Cressy & Everett can bill the tenant for damage or missed rent



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.