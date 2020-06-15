9636 S Bay Pointe Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available immediately. Nicely updated Condo near Lake Monroe and walking distance to golf. The Kitchen has new cabinets, vinyl Plank, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. The Bathrooms have new vinyl plank floors, vanities, granite countertops, and oil rubbed bronze hardware. New paint, vinyl plank flooring, carpet, oil rubbed bronze door hardware, and lights throughout the whole house.. Nice covered porch that overlooks the wooded area with large storage room to the left. This is a second level condo.