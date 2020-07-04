All apartments in Richmond
Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:24 AM

434 NW 5th St

434 Northwest 5th Street · (765) 966-4980
Location

434 Northwest 5th Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$735

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1408 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
Conveniently located spacious west side 2 bedroom 1 bath home with everything on one level. The property has nice hardwood flooring throughout and other decorative details. It is centrally located on the west side with quick access to interstate 70. Additionally, off street parking is available with garage.

A non smoking property.

Also, our cutting-edge Tenant Portal service offers tenants the ability to pay rent online, check the status of maintenance requests, and view relevant updates with their property all from a mobile device or home computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 NW 5th St have any available units?
434 NW 5th St has a unit available for $735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 434 NW 5th St have?
Some of 434 NW 5th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 434 NW 5th St currently offering any rent specials?
434 NW 5th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 NW 5th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 434 NW 5th St is pet friendly.
Does 434 NW 5th St offer parking?
Yes, 434 NW 5th St offers parking.
Does 434 NW 5th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 NW 5th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 NW 5th St have a pool?
No, 434 NW 5th St does not have a pool.
Does 434 NW 5th St have accessible units?
No, 434 NW 5th St does not have accessible units.
Does 434 NW 5th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 NW 5th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 NW 5th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 434 NW 5th St has units with air conditioning.
