427 Lincoln St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking e-payments garage

Everything is new in this wonderful 3 Br 1 Ba home! Kitchen is spacious and comes with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. W/D hook ups available. Laundry room downstairs. Decorative fireplace in front room. New carpet and miniblinds. Unfinished basement can be used as extra storage space. Partially fenced yard. Detached 1.5 car garage ready in spring. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, sanitation, & water). Small pets are welcome on a case by case basis.



