Richmond, IN
427 Lincoln St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

427 Lincoln St

427 Lincoln Street · (765) 966-4980
Location

427 Lincoln Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$850

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1256 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
e-payments
garage
Everything is new in this wonderful 3 Br 1 Ba home! Kitchen is spacious and comes with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. W/D hook ups available. Laundry room downstairs. Decorative fireplace in front room. New carpet and miniblinds. Unfinished basement can be used as extra storage space. Partially fenced yard. Detached 1.5 car garage ready in spring. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, electric, sanitation, & water). Small pets are welcome on a case by case basis.

Also, our cutting-edge Tenant Portal service offers tenants the ability to pay rent online, check the status of maintenance requests, and view relevant updates with their property all from a mobile device or home computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 Lincoln St have any available units?
427 Lincoln St has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 427 Lincoln St have?
Some of 427 Lincoln St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 Lincoln St currently offering any rent specials?
427 Lincoln St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 Lincoln St pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 Lincoln St is pet friendly.
Does 427 Lincoln St offer parking?
Yes, 427 Lincoln St does offer parking.
Does 427 Lincoln St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 427 Lincoln St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 Lincoln St have a pool?
No, 427 Lincoln St does not have a pool.
Does 427 Lincoln St have accessible units?
No, 427 Lincoln St does not have accessible units.
Does 427 Lincoln St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 Lincoln St has units with dishwashers.
Does 427 Lincoln St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 427 Lincoln St has units with air conditioning.
