325 S 4th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking e-payments garage

Charming renovated historic cottage home! This home is listed on the Historic Register and is "all new inside". Some of its features include gas heat and central air, 2 full bathrooms, gas fireplace in the living room, new kitchen, W/D hookup with washer/dryer provided, private fenced yard and patio, and a 2 car garage with remote. A well-maintained, non-smoking building. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets are welcome.



Also, our cutting-edge Tenant Portal service offers tenants the ability to pay rent online, check the status of maintenance requests, and view relevant updates with their property all from a mobile device or home computer.