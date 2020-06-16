All apartments in Richmond
Find more places like 325 S 4th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Richmond, IN
/
325 S 4th St
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

325 S 4th St

325 South 4th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

325 South 4th Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
e-payments
garage
Charming renovated historic cottage home! This home is listed on the Historic Register and is "all new inside". Some of its features include gas heat and central air, 2 full bathrooms, gas fireplace in the living room, new kitchen, W/D hookup with washer/dryer provided, private fenced yard and patio, and a 2 car garage with remote. A well-maintained, non-smoking building. Tenant pays all utilities. Small pets are welcome.

Also, our cutting-edge Tenant Portal service offers tenants the ability to pay rent online, check the status of maintenance requests, and view relevant updates with their property all from a mobile device or home computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 S 4th St have any available units?
325 S 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Richmond, IN.
What amenities does 325 S 4th St have?
Some of 325 S 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 S 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
325 S 4th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 S 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 S 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 325 S 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 325 S 4th St does offer parking.
Does 325 S 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 325 S 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 S 4th St have a pool?
No, 325 S 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 325 S 4th St have accessible units?
No, 325 S 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 325 S 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 325 S 4th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 325 S 4th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 325 S 4th St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cincinnati, OHDayton, OHMuncie, INMiddletown, OHBeavercreek, OHMason, OHFairfield, OH
Hamilton, OHMiamisburg, OHCovington, KYLebanon, OHKettering, OHAnderson, IN
Oxford, OHWest Carrollton, OHBlue Ash, OHLoveland, OHNew Castle, INNorthbrook, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Cincinnati State Technical and Community CollegeUniversity of Cincinnati-Main Campus
University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash CollegeUniversity of Dayton
Union Institute & University