Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

220 N 16th St.

220 North 16th Street · (765) 288-0890
Location

220 North 16th Street, Richmond, IN 47374

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 220 N 16th St. · Avail. now

$610

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA home for sale on contract!! - This is a beautiful home for sale on contract. Downstairs includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and basement entry. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 1 additional bathroom. Original hardwood flooring and huge closets throughout the home. Nice sized backyard with off-street parking.

Contract sale terms: Sale price is $58,000. Purchaser would pay down payment of $3,500 and financing $54,500 at 10% interest. Payment would include principle of $478 plus taxes and insurance, bringing the total monthly payment to around $600 per month. After 2 years purchaser has the right to get their own financing or pay the loan off.

To see a virtual tour of the home please click the following link:

https://view.ricohtours.com/69608e2d-d9ca-4b34-8537-4564ef86432b/

If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.

(RLNE5874153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

