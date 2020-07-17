220 N 16th St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA home for sale on contract!! - This is a beautiful home for sale on contract. Downstairs includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and basement entry. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 1 additional bathroom. Original hardwood flooring and huge closets throughout the home. Nice sized backyard with off-street parking.



Contract sale terms: Sale price is $58,000. Purchaser would pay down payment of $3,500 and financing $54,500 at 10% interest. Payment would include principle of $478 plus taxes and insurance, bringing the total monthly payment to around $600 per month. After 2 years purchaser has the right to get their own financing or pay the loan off.



To see a virtual tour of the home please click the following link:



https://view.ricohtours.com/69608e2d-d9ca-4b34-8537-4564ef86432b/



If you have any questions or would like to schedule an house-showing, please contact Complete Property Care: (765)-288-0890.



(RLNE5874153)