Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely Crestdale neighborhood 3 Br 1.5 Ba home. This newly remodeled property has been recently painted and has new laminate flooring installed throughout. A nice eat-in kitchen with full appliance package is provided. A wonderful deck and fenced yard allow for outdoor enjoyment. An attached 2 car garage provides added convenience. This property is on a quiet street, and is in close proximity to Reid Hospital and IU East Campus. No smoking. Small pets are welcome!