Ossian, IN
215 Davis Road
Last updated February 12 2020 at 1:40 AM

215 Davis Road

215 Davis Road · (260) 740-7299
Location

215 Davis Road, Ossian, IN 46777

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Studio · 1 Bath · 482 sqft

Amenities

*** Assisted Living Community Offers 7 Private Studio Apartments for Lease * All the Comforts of Home in a Private Studio Apartment * Each Studio Apartment Includes: Handicap Accessible, Kitchenette with Full Size Refrigerator, Private Bath with Walk-In Shower, Washer and Dryer, and a Private Patio for Relaxation, All Utilities, Cable Television Service, Trash Service, Weekly Housekeeping, Wireless Internet, 24 Hour Staffing, and Transportation to Appointments (20 Mile Radius), 3 Meals Daily * Community Amenities: Restaurant Style Dining, Movie Theater, Activities and Outings, Enjoy a Stroll Through the Courtyard Gardens, and Private Party Room * Resident Engagement Opportunities: Exercise and Wellness Programs, Social Events, Classes and Learning Opportunities, Church Services Weekly, Computer Access, and Daily Recreational Activities * See Additional Available Assisted Living Personalized Care Services in Documents *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Davis Road have any available units?
215 Davis Road has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 215 Davis Road have?
Some of 215 Davis Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Davis Road currently offering any rent specials?
215 Davis Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Davis Road pet-friendly?
No, 215 Davis Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ossian.
Does 215 Davis Road offer parking?
No, 215 Davis Road does not offer parking.
Does 215 Davis Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Davis Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Davis Road have a pool?
No, 215 Davis Road does not have a pool.
Does 215 Davis Road have accessible units?
Yes, 215 Davis Road has accessible units.
Does 215 Davis Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Davis Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Davis Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Davis Road does not have units with air conditioning.
