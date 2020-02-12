215 Davis Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym internet access media room

*** Assisted Living Community Offers 7 Private Studio Apartments for Lease * All the Comforts of Home in a Private Studio Apartment * Each Studio Apartment Includes: Handicap Accessible, Kitchenette with Full Size Refrigerator, Private Bath with Walk-In Shower, Washer and Dryer, and a Private Patio for Relaxation, All Utilities, Cable Television Service, Trash Service, Weekly Housekeeping, Wireless Internet, 24 Hour Staffing, and Transportation to Appointments (20 Mile Radius), 3 Meals Daily * Community Amenities: Restaurant Style Dining, Movie Theater, Activities and Outings, Enjoy a Stroll Through the Courtyard Gardens, and Private Party Room * Resident Engagement Opportunities: Exercise and Wellness Programs, Social Events, Classes and Learning Opportunities, Church Services Weekly, Computer Access, and Daily Recreational Activities * See Additional Available Assisted Living Personalized Care Services in Documents *