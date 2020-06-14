28 Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN with gym
Looking for a new life in New Albany? Well, you have come to the right place. We've got plenty of listings right here for you, as well as the best local tips on renting and living in this little city on the Ohio River. Let’s get started.
New Albany is a place where renters can come home to some peace and quiet while having the bright lights, big city lifestyle of Louisville just across the river. That's not to say you need to leave town for entertainment, though. Local music, craft brewers, quaint shops, riverside eats and entertainment, as well as some of the best fried chicken you will ever eat can be found right here in your hometown. And, for the price, you’re sure to be one happy camper. The average one bedroom apartment rents for about $500, while two and three bedroom apartments can be found for less than $600. There are also a number of places with 1,000+ square feet in the $700 - $800 range.
Most of the time, amenities in New Albany are very basic. Apartment complexes commonly come with a swimming pool and laundry facilities, but that's about it. However, there are a couple of places with not-so-basic amenities, such as the fully stocked fishing pond at High Park, or a luxurious way of life at Knobs Pointe, where residents enjoy a lounge area, pool table, party room, tennis courts, and an on-site salon. Or, you could just lose all the amenities and live in the privacy of your own rental home, with cute little houses for rent in the $700 - $800 range.
There plenty of pet friendly places to live around here, however, some apartment complexes impose weight and breed restrictions for dogs. If you have a dog over 30 lbs., or are a proud owner of one of those criminally-misunderstood pit bull puppies, then finding a rental will be much tougher. With bigger dogs and "aggressive" breeds, you may want to narrow down your search to privately-owned rental homes.
Now it's time to scroll through those listings and find yourself a happy new home. Good luck!
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to New Albany renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.