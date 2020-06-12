/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
31 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in New Albany, IN
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
10 Units Available
Sheffield Square
600 Country Club Dr, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$720
1159 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sheffield Square in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:21am
Downtown New Albany
23 Units Available
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1134 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
1 Unit Available
822 Northgate Boulevard
822 Northgate Blvd, New Albany, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
New constructed two bedroom two bath townhouse with updated paint, flooring, appliances and fixtures throughout.Living room and kitchen on first floor and two bedrooms upstairs with second floor bathroom and laundry room as well.
Results within 5 miles of New Albany
Last updated June 12 at 06:09am
Central Business District
94 Units Available
The Residences at OMNI Louisville
200 West Liberty Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1272 sqft
Within a high-rise hotel in downtown Louisville, these apartment homes combine the amenities of a hotel with apartment living. The studio to three-bedroom homes feature plank flooring, USB outlets and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
37 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1078 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
Central Business District
30 Units Available
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
1114 sqft
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Last updated June 12 at 06:32am
Old Louisville
16 Units Available
Urban Flats
735 S 2nd St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$897
982 sqft
With a central location in the heart of the equally historic and trendy\ndowntown Louisville, Urban Flats is a beautifully renovated apartment\ncommunity that offers style, convenience, and charm.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
15 Units Available
Villas of Jeffersonville
3001 S Peach Blossom Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
Gorgeous, Brand New One, Two and Three Bed Homes! Villas of Jeffersonville offers a mixture of style, comfort, and livability. Conveniently located at 3001 Peach Blossom Dr.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Butchertown
29 Units Available
Main and Clay
633 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1055 sqft
Located close to Louisville's urban core and NULU neighborhood. Units feature designer cabinets, washer and dryer, and all-tile bathrooms. Community has parking, emergency maintenance, and more.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Central Business District
9 Units Available
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$915
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Parkland
1 Unit Available
915 S 32nd St
915 South 32nd Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$699
850 sqft
1/2 off June rent! 2 bedroom home with bonus room- Section 8 accepted - **Spring special- now offering 1/2 off June rent!** Large 2 bedroom home with a bonus loft/room upstairs -2 full bathrooms -Large covered front porch -Hardwood flooring
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Algonquin
1 Unit Available
638 Jordan Ave
638 Jordan Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
Just renovated and ready for you. 2 bedrooms. Garage and extra big yard.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Central Business District
1 Unit Available
324 E Main St
324 East Main Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1085 sqft
Most affordable condo in upscale Fleur de Lis! Maintenance fee paid by owner. 2 Bedroom/2 Bath with laundry hook-ups in unit. Secured basement garage parking with 2 assigned spots. Unit is unfurnished and also for sale MLS#1544300.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Butchertown
1 Unit Available
1023 Franklin Street
1023 Franklin Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1578 sqft
This beautifully renovated 1900s building in Butcher Town, offers all new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, granite counter tops, and original exposed brick walls. Water/sewer and trash are included in the monthly rent.
Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
Phoenix Hill
1 Unit Available
110 South Campbell Street
110 South Campbell Street, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1087 sqft
For lease is this two bedroom loft condo in NuLu. Unit is in secured access building on second floor. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms with large open floor plan. Unit has updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1101 Somerset Court
1101 Somerset Ct, Clark County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1200 sqft
Coming Soon! Welcome to Somerset Court, Sellersburg's best in apartment living with a single-family feel! Only nine miles from downtown Louisville and situated in a quiet, secluded cul-de-sac, our apartments offer you the best in everyday living.
Results within 10 miles of New Albany
Last updated June 12 at 06:13am
Clifton Heights
35 Units Available
The Whitney
841 River Dell Drive, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$999
1002 sqft
DISCOVER THE WHITNEY and settle into convenient apartment living in Clifton Heights neighborhood, nestled on the edge of Frankfort Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Hayfield Dundee
4 Units Available
King George Apartments
3309 River Chase Ct, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$749
1115 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Finding your new apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, is simple when you rent with King George.
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Germantown
7 Units Available
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
855 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Last updated June 12 at 06:33am
Clifton Heights
11 Units Available
Fitzroy
41 Highwood Place, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1020 sqft
Located just 5 minutes to downtown Louisville, close to all major shopping and entertainment. Unbelievably spacious floorplans, distinctive style and elegance, superior management team, all at a price you can enjoy.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Phoenix Hill
31 Units Available
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clifton
5 Units Available
AMP Luxury Apartments
2030 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1025 sqft
Urban-style apartments with open designs and lots of natural lighting. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available. Close to I-64 for easy access to all of Louisville. Near Cherokee Golf Course and Cherokee Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Clifton Heights
20 Units Available
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
Irish Hill
93 Units Available
Axis on Lexington
303 Axis Dr, Louisville, KY
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
Situated conveniently close to I-64 for commuters. Units include laundry, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community offers access to gym, coffee bar, courtyard, pool and dog park.
