Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:04 AM

822 Northgate Boulevard

822 Northgate Blvd · (502) 822-2190
Location

822 Northgate Blvd, New Albany, IN 47150

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
new construction
New constructed two bedroom two bath townhouse with updated paint, flooring, appliances and fixtures throughout.Living room and kitchen on first floor and two bedrooms upstairs with second floor bathroom and laundry room as well. Water/sewer/trash are all included in rent.

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

No pets

$895

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 822 Northgate Boulevard have any available units?
822 Northgate Boulevard has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 822 Northgate Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
822 Northgate Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 822 Northgate Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 822 Northgate Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New Albany.
Does 822 Northgate Boulevard offer parking?
No, 822 Northgate Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 822 Northgate Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 822 Northgate Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 822 Northgate Boulevard have a pool?
No, 822 Northgate Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 822 Northgate Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 822 Northgate Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 822 Northgate Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 822 Northgate Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 822 Northgate Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 822 Northgate Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

