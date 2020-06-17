All apartments in New Albany
1733 East Market Street

1733 East Market Street · (502) 822-2190
Location

1733 East Market Street, New Albany, IN 47150

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For lease is this large three bedroom home with new paint, new flooring, new windows, new fixtures. Home sits in area close to downtown New Albany and easy to get to downtown Louisville. Tenant pays all utilities.

unit comes with new fridge, stove and dishwasher.

Service Animals and Emotional Support animals are not considers pets under the no pet policy

$500 pet fee

Disclaimer: To be considered for this property, you must have verifiable income of 3 times the annual rent, unless rent is paid by a third party. You must provide a landlord reference, and have given proper notice of move out.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1733 East Market Street have any available units?
1733 East Market Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1733 East Market Street have?
Some of 1733 East Market Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1733 East Market Street currently offering any rent specials?
1733 East Market Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1733 East Market Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1733 East Market Street is pet friendly.
Does 1733 East Market Street offer parking?
No, 1733 East Market Street does not offer parking.
Does 1733 East Market Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1733 East Market Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1733 East Market Street have a pool?
No, 1733 East Market Street does not have a pool.
Does 1733 East Market Street have accessible units?
No, 1733 East Market Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1733 East Market Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1733 East Market Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1733 East Market Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1733 East Market Street does not have units with air conditioning.
