Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

30 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Mishawaka, IN

Finding an apartment in Mishawaka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$853
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 01:17pm
12 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:11pm
31 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.
Results within 1 mile of Mishawaka
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
38 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
983 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
37 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully
Results within 5 miles of Mishawaka
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Northeast South Bend
145 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,092
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northeast South Bend
8 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
$
Contact for Availability
Irish Flats
18490 Dunn Rd, St. Joseph County, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1138 sqft
Meet Irish Flats - Where each unit is priced by the bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northeast South Bend
1 Unit Available
120 S Niles Ave
120 S Niles Ave, South Bend, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4100 sqft
120 S Niles Ave Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5 Bedroom Townhouse - Luxury townhouse in downtown South Bend's East Bank neighborhood. Amazing views of Howard Park, the River Lights, Seitz Park from the 3rd floor balcony. (RLNE5708870)

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
17939 Edgewood Walk
17939 Edgewood Walk, St. Joseph County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3013 sqft
Executive home in Juday Creek, 5 mins to Unv. of Notre Dame.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
13406 Golden Harvest Lane
13406 Golden Harvest Lane, Granger, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3668 sqft
Move today into this spacious 4-bedroom 3668 sqft house located in the desirable city of Granger, in one of the top school districts- PHM, close to North Point, Discovery and Penn.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1239 East Madison Street
1239 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1485 sqft
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom home centrally located in South Bend.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
1108 N Cleveland Ave
1108 Cleveland Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$749
1368 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY OR DISTURB RESIDENT. 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
1810 South Brookfield Street
1810 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
COMING SOON! 4/24/2020 Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.
Results within 10 miles of Mishawaka
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
