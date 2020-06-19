All apartments in Michigan City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

813 Main St

813 Main Street · (219) 344-2292
813 Main Street, Michigan City, IN 46360

3 Bedrooms

Unit 813 Main St · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Spacious Single Family Home with Great Backyard and W/D! - You will love this cozy home in Michigan City. This clean, well maintained home features three bedrooms + a bonus space which could be used as a playroom, office or additional living room. HUGE dry basement with tons of storage space. You will love the in unit washer and dryer, great layout, private driveway and huge backyard. Available for a May 1st move-in. Contact Harbor & Lake for your showing today!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5739277)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 813 Main St have any available units?
813 Main St has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 813 Main St currently offering any rent specials?
813 Main St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 813 Main St pet-friendly?
No, 813 Main St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Michigan City.
Does 813 Main St offer parking?
No, 813 Main St does not offer parking.
Does 813 Main St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 813 Main St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 813 Main St have a pool?
No, 813 Main St does not have a pool.
Does 813 Main St have accessible units?
No, 813 Main St does not have accessible units.
Does 813 Main St have units with dishwashers?
No, 813 Main St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 813 Main St have units with air conditioning?
No, 813 Main St does not have units with air conditioning.
