813 Main St

Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

Spacious Single Family Home with Great Backyard and W/D! - You will love this cozy home in Michigan City. This clean, well maintained home features three bedrooms + a bonus space which could be used as a playroom, office or additional living room. HUGE dry basement with tons of storage space. You will love the in unit washer and dryer, great layout, private driveway and huge backyard. Available for a May 1st move-in. Contact Harbor & Lake for your showing today!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5739277)