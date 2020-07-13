Apartment List
/
IN
/
merrillville
/
apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:29 PM

26 Apartments under $900 for rent in Merrillville, IN

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1017 W 63rd Ave
1017 West 63rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
844 sqft
1017 W 63rd Ave Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom / 1 bathroom Home for Rent in Merrillville - This is a great house with two nice sized bedrooms, a large living room and dining room. Full unfinished basement add an additional 844 sq feet. New roof 2014.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1904 W 85 Ave
1904 West 85th Avenue, Merrillville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
750 sqft
I have a large carpeted 1 bed 1 bath apartment to sublease. Apartment is at second floor.open kitchen, washer and dryer are in unit, parking is right outside of the building. Aldi, Walmart Macys are 10 minutes away by drive.Monthly rent is $790.

1 of 10

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
3620 W 73rd Court
3620 West 73rd Court, Merrillville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
835 sqft
Newly updated 2 bedroom apartment with plenty of parking including one covered spot. Laundry on site,Individual storage shed. Make this your home today. Section 8 welcome.
Results within 1 mile of Merrillville

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
200 E 50th Ave
200 East 50th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
1224 sqft
200 E 50th Ave Available 08/04/20 SPECTACULAR OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU! - Coming Soon! A great 3 bedroom brick home with a basement. Lots of space for entertaining friends and family inside and out.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
1421 East 50th Place
1421 East 50th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4560 Harrison St
4560 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Cozy 2 Bed room House for rent - Property Id: 107589 2 Bedroom house 1 bath Call 773-981-4805 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107589 Property Id 107589 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5373559)
Results within 5 miles of Merrillville

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
1024 w 35th place
1024 West 35th Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1600 sqft
single family - Property Id: 195642 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/195642 Property Id 195642 (RLNE5877673)

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4200 Van Buren St
4200 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$900
4200 Van Buren St Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater,

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2908 Central Drive
2908 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2908 Central Drive Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt as a brand new home! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Westside
1026 Matthews St
1026 Matthews Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1026 Matthews St Available 08/03/20 FULLY REMODELED HOME BRAND NEW EVERYTHING JUST 1 YEAR AGO! - This home has been gutted and rebuilt! When we say new we mean everything was new! This includes electrical, plumbing, roof, furnace, hot water heater,

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
7125 W. 127th Lane
7125 West 127th Place, Cedar Lake, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
Cute, 1 bedroom, 1 bath homebr Newly remodeled with new hardwood floors, new windows and new kitchen cabinetsbr Eat-in kitchen and living roombr Large yard with a big shedbr Quiet neighborhoodbr Close to shopping, grammar school and boys & girls

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
3325 Connecticut Street
3325 Connecticut Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
3325 Connecticut Street Available 08/04/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME, ALL NEW INSIDE AND OUT! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt less then 2 years ago. .

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
800 E 38th Place - F1
800 East 38th Place, Griffith, IN
2 Bedrooms
$880
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Hardwood Flooring for Whole Unit. Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 7

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Westside
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

1 of 1

Last updated August 22 at 06:19am
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2506 E 23rd Avenue
2506 East 23rd Avenue, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1120 sqft
Gary - Clean 4 Bedroom Ranch Home, This freshly painted home awaits your imagination to decorate possible starter home. New flooring. Enjoy evenings in your fenced yard, along with a Garage. Conveniently located close to I-80-94.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Glen Park
4221 Massachusetts
4221 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$750
Single family home - Property Id: 86479 3 bedroom 2 bath With full basement Back yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/86479 Property Id 86479 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5897319)

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Pulaski
2754 Central Drive
2754 Central Drive, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2754 Central Drive Available 08/03/20 RECENTLY REMODELED HOME! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY GUTTED ABD REBUILT A YEAR AGO! Everything has been redone and in newer condition.
Results within 10 miles of Merrillville

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Brunswick
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/16/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Gary
837 Buchanan St
837 Buchanan Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was completely gutted and rebuilt.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Ambridge Mann
301 Hayes St
301 Hayes Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
301 Hayes St Available 08/04/20 Recently Remodeled Great Brick Home in a Great Neighborhood - Beautiful clean home with new updates throughout! This home was just rebuilt and remodeled 2 years ago.

July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report. Merrillville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Merrillville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Merrillville Rent Report. Merrillville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Merrillville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Merrillville rents declined slightly over the past month

Merrillville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Merrillville stand at $980 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,153 for a two-bedroom. Merrillville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Merrillville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Merrillville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Merrillville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Merrillville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Indiana have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.7% in Fort Wayne and 1.2% in Indianapolis.
    • Merrillville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,153 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Merrillville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Merrillville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Merrillville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Merrillville 2 BedroomsMerrillville 3 BedroomsMerrillville Apartments under $800
    Merrillville Apartments under $900Merrillville Apartments with BalconyMerrillville Apartments with Garage
    Merrillville Apartments with ParkingMerrillville Dog Friendly ApartmentsMerrillville Pet Friendly Places

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Chicago, ILEvanston, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INPark Ridge, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, IL
    Westmont, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMichigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILLockport, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILLa Grange, IL
    Richton Park, ILBurr Ridge, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILCalumet Park, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHighland, INHazel Crest, ILGriffith, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
    Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
    City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College