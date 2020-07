The Walcott at Jeffersonville

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access accessible parking dog grooming area internet cafe package receiving pool table

Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living. Located in Jeffersonville’s revitalized downtown, The Walcott Jeffersonville is all that you’ve wanted and everything you’ve imagined. The residential interiors are styled to perfection and showcase curated touches—from gourmet kitchens with upscale appliances to spa-inspired bathrooms with designer finishes. Club-quality amenities add definition and provide signature spaces you’ll love. A rooftop terrace. A Skylounge offering stellar skyline views. A resort-inspired pool. State-of-the-art fitness center. Pet spa. And so much more. You can make yourself at home at The Walcott Jeffersonville, because everything on your wish list is covered.