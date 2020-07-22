Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub cable included fireplace ice maker microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym playground pool parking on-site laundry dog grooming area internet access

Close to everything, yet nestled in a park-like setting with lush trees, grassy courtyard areas, and beautiful landscaping. Orchard Hills is the perfect place to call home. We offer a selection of spacious and thoughtfully designed one and two garden style apartment homes with spacious patio's and storage area. As well as three bedroom town homes. Orchard Hills is sure to have the ideal home to fit your lifestyle. We are very pet friendly and welcome large pets in select homes. Orchard Hills features the area's largest swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center, bark park, playground area, and a recently renovated clubhouse. The location of our community is perfect for shopping, dining, and so much more! We are only minutes from the new East End and Downtown bridges which is sure to make your commute to Louisville a much shorter ride. Contact our friendly staff for additional information on how to call Orchard your new home and experience the sapphire standard!