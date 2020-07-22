All apartments in Jeffersonville
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:39 PM

Orchard Hills

201 Orchard Hills Dr · (812) 389-0295
Location

201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN 47130

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 187 · Avail. now

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 179 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,027

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

Unit 087 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1007 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 16TH · Avail. Sep 3

$1,301

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1276 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Orchard Hills.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
cable included
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
parking
on-site laundry
dog grooming area
internet access
Close to everything, yet nestled in a park-like setting with lush trees, grassy courtyard areas, and beautiful landscaping. Orchard Hills is the perfect place to call home. We offer a selection of spacious and thoughtfully designed one and two garden style apartment homes with spacious patio's and storage area. As well as three bedroom town homes. Orchard Hills is sure to have the ideal home to fit your lifestyle. We are very pet friendly and welcome large pets in select homes. Orchard Hills features the area's largest swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, business center, bark park, playground area, and a recently renovated clubhouse. The location of our community is perfect for shopping, dining, and so much more! We are only minutes from the new East End and Downtown bridges which is sure to make your commute to Louisville a much shorter ride. Contact our friendly staff for additional information on how to call Orchard your new home and experience the sapphire standard!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee, $20 Utility Setup fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Trash: $10/month; Pest control: $5/month; Cable Fee: $45/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet.
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet/month.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Orchard Hills have any available units?
Orchard Hills has 5 units available starting at $790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Orchard Hills have?
Some of Orchard Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Orchard Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Orchard Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Orchard Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Orchard Hills is pet friendly.
Does Orchard Hills offer parking?
Yes, Orchard Hills offers parking.
Does Orchard Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Orchard Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Orchard Hills have a pool?
Yes, Orchard Hills has a pool.
Does Orchard Hills have accessible units?
Yes, Orchard Hills has accessible units.
Does Orchard Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Orchard Hills has units with dishwashers.
Does Orchard Hills have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Orchard Hills has units with air conditioning.
