Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry cats allowed on-site laundry business center internet access

Million dollar renovations greet you at Beech Grove Apartments! Some of the new features include a clubhouse, playground, pool with sundeck, 24-hour laundry care, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and more! In your home you'll notice the fully equipped kitchen, spacious closets, and update balconies. And our location can't be beat. Just minutes from downtown Louisville, you're close enough to enjoy all the fun of the city, while far enough away to avoid the noise and traffic while you picnic in the community's wooded grounds. Send us an email or give us a call today to set up your personal tour. We can't wait to show you your new home!