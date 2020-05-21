All apartments in Evansville
Location

33 Madison Avenue, Evansville, IN 47713
Culver

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit D · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
gym
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
The full interior and exterior renovation at 33 Madison Avenue is another outstanding investment in the Haynie's Corner Art District by Comfort Homes. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath (both ensuite!) unit boasts LVT floors, open floor plan, and brand new cabinets. Private entrance, balcony, parking, and access to basement exercise area and shared laundry. This upstairs back Unit D comes fully furnished as well, as presented in the photos. A great place to call home for a while, with all exterior maintenance covered, and the furnishings included as well. The Art District is ready to welcome you with open arms - as soon as social distancing is over, of course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Madison Avenue have any available units?
33 Madison Avenue has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 33 Madison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
33 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 33 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evansville.
Does 33 Madison Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 33 Madison Avenue does offer parking.
Does 33 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Madison Avenue have a pool?
No, 33 Madison Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 33 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 33 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 33 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
