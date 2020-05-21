Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking

The full interior and exterior renovation at 33 Madison Avenue is another outstanding investment in the Haynie's Corner Art District by Comfort Homes. This 2 bedroom, 2 bath (both ensuite!) unit boasts LVT floors, open floor plan, and brand new cabinets. Private entrance, balcony, parking, and access to basement exercise area and shared laundry. This upstairs back Unit D comes fully furnished as well, as presented in the photos. A great place to call home for a while, with all exterior maintenance covered, and the furnishings included as well. The Art District is ready to welcome you with open arms - as soon as social distancing is over, of course.