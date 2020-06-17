All apartments in Evansville
316 N Ninth Avenue

316 North 9th Avenue · (812) 508-6683 ext. 750
Location

316 North 9th Avenue, Evansville, IN 47712
Lamasco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316 N Ninth Avenue · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two Bedroom House with One Bathroom - Deposit Special $400 During May 2020

This home is a two bedroom one bathroom with nice sized rooms. The kitchen offers cabinet space with separate dining room area. Bathroom located off of kitchen area. One bedroom downstairs with one bedroom upstairs. Large attic space for storage. Central air/heat.

Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First months rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Pets may be allowed with $300 - $1,000 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $15 per month, per pet. Applications may be picked up from our office or you may apply online from our websites. Rental Criteria is available for all applicants prior to turning in application.

Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, trash, electricity, gas, and cable. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 9:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-MOVE (6683) or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our websites for the current available listings www.RentalsbyHuffman.com & www.LoweRealty.net.

Listing Provided Courtesy of Chadd Huffman, Homes by Huffman

(RLNE5507514)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

