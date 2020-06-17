316 N Ninth Avenue

Amenities

Two Bedroom House with One Bathroom - Deposit Special $400 During May 2020



This home is a two bedroom one bathroom with nice sized rooms. The kitchen offers cabinet space with separate dining room area. Bathroom located off of kitchen area. One bedroom downstairs with one bedroom upstairs. Large attic space for storage. Central air/heat.



Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First months rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Pets may be allowed with $300 - $1,000 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $15 per month, per pet. Applications may be picked up from our office or you may apply online from our websites. Rental Criteria is available for all applicants prior to turning in application.



Tenant responsible for utilities including water, sewer, trash, electricity, gas, and cable. Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 9:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.



If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-MOVE (6683) or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our websites for the current available listings www.RentalsbyHuffman.com & www.LoweRealty.net.



