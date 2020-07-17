All apartments in Evansville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1221 S. Grand Avenue

1221 South Grand Avenue · (812) 508-6683
Location

1221 South Grand Avenue, Evansville, IN 47713
Tepe Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1221 S. Grand Avenue · Avail. now

$695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 Bedroom Home For Rent - This large two bedroom home is located on the south side of town. Large rooms and a large lot with detached garage. This unit is Window AC, which the tenant is responsible to provide.

Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Applications may be picked up from our office or you may apply online from our websites. Rental Criteria is available for all applicants prior to turning in application.

Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 9:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.

If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-MOVE (6683) or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our websites for the current available listings www.HomesbyHuffman.com

Listing Provided Courtesy of Chadd Huffman, Realtor.

(RLNE5874155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 S. Grand Avenue have any available units?
1221 S. Grand Avenue has a unit available for $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evansville, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 S. Grand Avenue have?
Some of 1221 S. Grand Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 S. Grand Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1221 S. Grand Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 S. Grand Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 S. Grand Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1221 S. Grand Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1221 S. Grand Avenue offers parking.
Does 1221 S. Grand Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 S. Grand Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 S. Grand Avenue have a pool?
No, 1221 S. Grand Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1221 S. Grand Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1221 S. Grand Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 S. Grand Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 S. Grand Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
