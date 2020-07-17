1221 S. Grand Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 Bedroom Home For Rent - This large two bedroom home is located on the south side of town. Large rooms and a large lot with detached garage. This unit is Window AC, which the tenant is responsible to provide.



Applicants will be required to complete an application for all adults 18+. Minimum of a one-year lease agreement. First month’s rent pro-rated, the deposit can range from listed amount to monthly rent and is due upon lease signing. Applications may be picked up from our office or you may apply online from our websites. Rental Criteria is available for all applicants prior to turning in application.



Please drive-by the property to see if you are interested in the home and neighborhood. Our office would be happy to show any property between the hours of 9:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 3:30pm Monday through Friday.



If you have any questions please call our office at 812-508-MOVE (6683) or visit us at 3811 Covert Ave., Evansville, Indiana 47714. Our homes generally rent quickly please check our websites for the current available listings www.HomesbyHuffman.com



Listing Provided Courtesy of Chadd Huffman, Realtor.



(RLNE5874155)