Home
Elkhart, IN
1016 Bower Street - B
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM
1016 Bower Street - B
1016 Bower Street
No Longer Available
1016 Bower Street, Elkhart, IN 46514
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Remodeled 2 bedroom upstairs duplex. Gray and white paint throughout, new carpet in every room, New bathroom. Appliances included. Off street parking.
Tenant responsible for electric only. Gas, water and trash provided
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 1016 Bower Street - B have any available units?
1016 Bower Street - B doesn't have any available units at this time.
Elkhart, IN
.
What amenities does 1016 Bower Street - B have?
Some of 1016 Bower Street - B's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and walk in closets.
Amenities section
.
Is 1016 Bower Street - B currently offering any rent specials?
1016 Bower Street - B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 Bower Street - B pet-friendly?
No, 1016 Bower Street - B is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Elkhart
.
Does 1016 Bower Street - B offer parking?
Yes, 1016 Bower Street - B does offer parking.
Does 1016 Bower Street - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 Bower Street - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 Bower Street - B have a pool?
No, 1016 Bower Street - B does not have a pool.
Does 1016 Bower Street - B have accessible units?
No, 1016 Bower Street - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 Bower Street - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 Bower Street - B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1016 Bower Street - B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1016 Bower Street - B does not have units with air conditioning.
