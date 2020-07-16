Amenities

57081 CR 35 Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom Duplex in Middlebury! - Love small town living? Then you'll want to act fast for this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Middlebury!

Property comes with stove, refrigerator, water softener, microwave, washer/dryer hook up and 1 stall attached garage. There is no charge for water as this home is on well and septic. There is 884 Sq. Ft on the main level. 700 Sq. Ft. finished in the lower level with 2 egress windows.



POLE BARN NOT INCLUDED IN LEASE



Tenant responsible for leaf raking, trimming shrubs, pulling weeds and removing snow from sidewalks.



Tenant responsible for all utilities

Electric & Gas-NIPSCO

Tenant responsible to hire their own trash company



No pets or smoking permitted.



Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule a showing!



