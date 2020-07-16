All apartments in Elkhart County
Find more places like 57081 CR 35.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elkhart County, IN
/
57081 CR 35
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

57081 CR 35

57081 County Road 35 · (574) 534-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

57081 County Road 35, Elkhart County, IN 46540

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 57081 CR 35 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1584 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
57081 CR 35 Available 07/16/20 3 Bedroom Duplex in Middlebury! - Love small town living? Then you'll want to act fast for this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex in Middlebury!
Property comes with stove, refrigerator, water softener, microwave, washer/dryer hook up and 1 stall attached garage. There is no charge for water as this home is on well and septic. There is 884 Sq. Ft on the main level. 700 Sq. Ft. finished in the lower level with 2 egress windows.

POLE BARN NOT INCLUDED IN LEASE

Tenant responsible for leaf raking, trimming shrubs, pulling weeds and removing snow from sidewalks.

Tenant responsible for all utilities
Electric & Gas-NIPSCO
Tenant responsible to hire their own trash company

No pets or smoking permitted.

Please call 574-534-7368 to schedule a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3910649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 57081 CR 35 have any available units?
57081 CR 35 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 57081 CR 35 have?
Some of 57081 CR 35's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 57081 CR 35 currently offering any rent specials?
57081 CR 35 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 57081 CR 35 pet-friendly?
No, 57081 CR 35 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elkhart County.
Does 57081 CR 35 offer parking?
Yes, 57081 CR 35 offers parking.
Does 57081 CR 35 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 57081 CR 35 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 57081 CR 35 have a pool?
No, 57081 CR 35 does not have a pool.
Does 57081 CR 35 have accessible units?
No, 57081 CR 35 does not have accessible units.
Does 57081 CR 35 have units with dishwashers?
No, 57081 CR 35 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 57081 CR 35 have units with air conditioning?
No, 57081 CR 35 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 57081 CR 35?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A
Elkhart, IN 46517
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct
Elkhart, IN 46517

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Wayne, INSouth Bend, INKalamazoo, MIMishawaka, INBattle Creek, MIElkhart, IN
Peru, INHuntington, INSt. Joseph, MIWarsaw, INColdwater, MI
Wabash, INPlymouth, INSpringfield, MIPortage, MIGoshen, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University-South BendHuntington University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort WayneIndiana Institute of Technology
University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity