Apartment List
/
IN
/
chesterton
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:56 PM

10 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Chesterton, IN

Finding an apartment in Chesterton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
1 Unit Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.
Results within 5 miles of Chesterton
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
3 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1228 sqft
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.

1 of 7

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
615 Oxford Rd.
615 Oxford Road, Porter County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath home with enclosed three-seasons room. Attached garage and fenced yard. Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

1 of 5

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
5831 Creekview, Unit 1
5831 Creekview Ct W, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
Completely remodeled, open concept Main Level 2 bed 1 bath unit. Kitchen includes appliances and granite counters. Coin Laundry in building Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease.
Results within 10 miles of Chesterton
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$805
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 1 at 12:47am
4 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$890
2 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.

1 of 11

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.

1 of 10

Last updated July 1 at 02:15pm
1 Unit Available
2466 Odell St
2466 Odell Street, Portage, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2240 sqft
Large 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with full finished basement. Large garage and fenced back yard. This spacious ranch with basement is situated in a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
270 Michigan Avenue
270 Michigan Avenue, Hobart, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1390 sqft
Pathway To Ownership! Ask About Our Rent-To-Own Program! Walk through the front door to find the unique arched doorway and beautiful stairway leading to the upstairs bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Chesterton, IN

Finding an apartment in Chesterton that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILSouth Bend, INOak Park, ILOrland Park, ILValparaiso, INHammond, INSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILCalumet City, ILPortage, INMerrillville, IN
Michigan City, INChicago Heights, ILSchererville, INRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILDolton, ILHobart, INGary, INLakes of the Four Seasons, INGriffith, INHighland, INLowell, IN
Lansing, ILSauk Village, ILGlenwood, ILHarvey, ILHomewood, ILCalumet Park, ILMarkham, ILBlue Island, ILHazel Crest, ILPark Forest, ILEvergreen Park, ILMatteson, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College