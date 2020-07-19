All apartments in Chesterton
116 S. 15th Street

116 S 15th St · No Longer Available
Location

116 S 15th St, Chesterton, IN 46304

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhome for rent in Chesterton - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent in charming downtown Chesterton. Downstairs features garage entry into spacious galley kitchen, powder room, living area and large laundry room with washer and dryer included. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and full bath with closet space. Plenty of parking options and located at the Prarie Duneland trailhead for easy access to bike and walking trails. Just minutes from Route 49 and 94.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5914011)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

