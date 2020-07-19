116 S. 15th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhome for rent in Chesterton - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome for rent in charming downtown Chesterton. Downstairs features garage entry into spacious galley kitchen, powder room, living area and large laundry room with washer and dryer included. Upstairs has 2 large bedrooms and full bath with closet space. Plenty of parking options and located at the Prarie Duneland trailhead for easy access to bike and walking trails. Just minutes from Route 49 and 94.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5914011)