Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

31 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Yorkville, IL

Finding an apartment in Yorkville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Reserve at Fox River
1222 Market Place Dr, Yorkville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,408
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1171 sqft
Located in the heart of fast growing Yorkville IL, The Reserve at Fox River is the perfect place to call home. We are located across the street from grocery stores, banks, and many restaurants.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1406 Orchid St
1406 Orchid Street, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1520 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom Townhome in Yorkville! - Located in beautiful Autumn Creek Condominium Association in the City of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2237 Beresford Dr
2237 Beresford Drive, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1656 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath with 2 Car Attached Garage! - Located in the fantastic town of Yorkville, this townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
4481 East Millbrook Circle
4481 East Millbrook Circle, Yorkville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Amazing opportunity! Enjoy open living with a floor plan that exhibits class and ease. This Cottage style Ranch and former model home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Master Bedroom includes large walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Yorkville

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2467 Prairie Crossing
2467 Prairie Crossing Drive, Montgomery, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2708 sqft
ALL BILLS INCLUDED! Gas,water,sewer,electric and trash. Pet friendly! Washer and dryer! Close to shopping. Beautiful patio; perfect for a BBQ! 4 Bedrooms, 3.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
722 KRISTEN Street
722 Kristen Street, Plano, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,829
1637 sqft
Two-Story home close to schools, shopping and community clubhouse. Freshly rehabbed, clean and waiting for you! Nice big yard in back- We are pet friendly!
Results within 5 miles of Yorkville

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Edgelawn Randall
1 Unit Available
1735 Greene Court
1735 Greene Court, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
**Available Now!**Recently painted, updated second level 2BR 1Bath unit. Great location close to I88 and shopping. Full basement w/ own washer and dryer for the unit as well as storage locker. Rent price includes one car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
94 Circle Drive East
94 Circle Drive East, Boulder Hill, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
Great Boulder Hill ranch home now available for lease. This updated & over-sized ranch features fresh modern paint colors, an open, light and bright floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on a large lot with mature trees.
Results within 10 miles of Yorkville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:22am
South East Villages
51 Units Available
Aspen Place
826 Terrace Lake Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1132 sqft
This community is convenient to Walter Payton Memorial Highway and just a short drive to Ridge Park. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and walk-in closets available. Residents have access to a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
55 Units Available
Springs at Oswego
801 5th Street, Oswego, IL
Studio
$1,284
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1135 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed extras, the townhome-style apartments at Springs at Oswego offer luxury living. Choose from the studio, one, two, or three bedroom apartments to find the perfect one for your needs.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Springs at Orchard Road
1801 Oak St, North Aurora, IL
Studio
$1,062
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1135 sqft
Newly-built luxury apartment community amid tree-lined streets. Floor plans include courtyard, attached garage, private balcony or patio. Stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Pet-friendly with pet spa area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Farnsworth
13 Units Available
AURORA AT SUMMERFIELD
1847 Clubhouse Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,440
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1671 sqft
Spacious homes featuring gourmet kitchens, private patios and in-unit laundry. Common amenities include a modern fitness center, private garages and a swimming pool. Barely 10 miles from downtown Naperville.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
992 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Randall Highlands Apartment Homes
1241 Ritter St, North Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1455 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,035
1573 sqft
Luxury homes with large closets and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and game room on site. Easy access to I-88. Near Fox Valley Golf Club.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Farmington Lakes
2000 Farmington Lakes Dr, Oswego, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1143 sqft
Convenient location for commuters off major thoroughfares I-88, I-55, and I-355. Residents enjoy units with stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony. Luxury community features pool, trash valet, and clubhouse.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8649 Foxborough Way
8649 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1653 sqft
Beautiful 3-Bedroom (Immediate Move In!) - This BRAND NEW Townhome is set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has three bedrooms, 2.5 baths and was just completed in 2019.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8646 Foxborough Way
8646 Foxborough Way, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1740 sqft
Huge 4-Bedroom Townhome - This BRAND NEW Townhome was just completed in 2019! Set in Joliet and is the total package in residential living. This gorgeous 2 story has four bedroom, 2.5 baths and was just completed.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
628 Declaration Ln
628 Declaration Lane, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Move into this gorgeous town home- This is a 2 bedroom, Loft, 2.5 bath and a 2 car garage home. Recently painted and carpeted . Kitchen has stainless steel appliances. Master Bedroom features a full private bath and walk in closet.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Near West Galena
1 Unit Available
1 S View St
1 South View Street, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Spacious One Bedroom - Property Id: 74774 Wonderful One bedroom apartment in a lovely award winning court yard building!. Hardwood floors, spacious floor plan. Laundry facilities on premise. Public transportation in front of building.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Far Southeast
1 Unit Available
2543 Hillsboro Blvd
2543 Hillsboro Boulevard, Aurora, IL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2543 Hillsboro Blvd Available 07/10/20 Two Story Townhome in Washington Square Aurora - Three bedroom, two and a half bath townhome in Washington Square.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Indian Creek
1 Unit Available
1423 Mcclure Rd
1423 Mcclure Road, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
1011 sqft
Don't Miss Out On This Large Second Floor 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom + Den/2nd Bedroom Condo In Aurora! This Unit Comes With An Updated Kitchen W/ Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom W/ Plenty Of Closet Space.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
South Farnsworth
1 Unit Available
747 Serendipity Drive
747 Serendipity Drive, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1160 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
North River
1 Unit Available
1084 North Highland Avenue
1084 North Highland Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1260 sqft
THIS HALF DUPLEX HAS 3 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATH AND 1 CAR GARAGE**LARGE FENCED YARD** WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED**2 PETS ALLOWED**No pit bulls or rottwiellers** This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
McCarty Burlington
1 Unit Available
422 North Avenue
422 North Avenue, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1225 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Yorkville, IL

Finding an apartment in Yorkville that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

