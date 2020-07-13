Apartment List
44 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL with parking

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1288 Thomas Drive
1288 Thomas Dr, Woodstock, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1500 sqft
Available 08/18/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom upper level of a duplex - Property Id: 318664 UPPER LEVEL OF DUPLEX. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, 1 car garage, large yard on quiet street. Shopping near by. Close to square. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
431 LEAH Lane
431 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
661 sqft
Great 3RD Floor rental unit with vaulted ceilings, open floor plan, and private balcony. You will love that there is no one living above you. True 1 bedroom with door and nice sized Walk in closet. Washer & dryer in unit. 1 Car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2701 Haydn Street
2701 Haydn Street, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3190 sqft
Spacious home on premium lot that boasts an awesome light and bright floor plan. Main floor is wide open with living and vaulted family rooms.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2620 Braeburn Way
2620 Braeburn Way, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2762 sqft
2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
531 Leah Lane
531 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
878 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom second-floor unit. New updates throughout the unit, with a balcony. This unit comes with all appliances including a washer/dryer. Let's not forget about the 1 car garage!

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Bull Valley Golf Club
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
8050 sqft
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story

1 of 20

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1282 Dean Street
1282 Dean Street, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Spacious Tri-level home for rent 4 bed 2 bath in a GREAT location, near the Historic Woodstock Square, train and Rt. 14. Living room is big with vaulted ceilings, you'll get to enjoy a brick wood burning fireplace during the winter.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
144 Lawrence Ave
144 Lawrence Avenue, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2320 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Great House in Amazing Downtown Woodstock - Property Id: 319117 Freshly painted and nicely updated vintage farmhouse in Woodstock's historic downtown - 5 minute walk to the Woodstock Square! This house has tons of character,
1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
9210 Country Club Road
9210 Country Club Road, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Here is a chance to rent a "cabin in the woods"! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch style home situated in a very private setting. Dining room, kitchen, and a large living room with a fireplace. Full basement and an attached garage.
1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Falcon Greens
8208 Redtail Drive
8208 Redtail Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3248 sqft
Quintessential suburban living! Golfing community with golf course open to the public just down the street. Close to large park with walking trails and ponds. Beautiful Brick and Wood home on 1/2 acre lot. 4 or 5 bed rooms.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
70 Pine Court
70 Pine Ct, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1429 sqft
This rarely available 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 10

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Lake
141 Edgewater Drive
141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
3472 sqft
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM or LONG TERM RENTAL OPTIONS AVAILABLE. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2805 Walnut Drive
2805 Walnut Drive, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2805 Walnut Drive Available 08/05/20 Ranch with Full Basement and Garage in Wonder Lake! - 2 Bedroom Ranch Home located in Wonder Lake! This home has one bathroom and 1 Car Garage and located blocks from the lake! This home also has a full basement

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
988 Camelot Drive
988 Camelot Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1048 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage. Large deck overlooking patio and fenced in yard. Close to school and shopping. Washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No pit bulls or rottweilers.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Four Colonies
973 Camelot Place
973 Camelot Place, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1683 sqft
COMPLETELY REMODELED AND TASTEFULLY DESIGNED 4 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CAPE COD 2-STORY FEATURING A SEMI CONTEMPORARY DESIGN WITH EXCELLENT FLOOR PLAN.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,236
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
5 Units Available
Old Town District
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1426 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4703 West Lakeshore Drive
4703 West Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
One Bedroom, One Bath, Country Living, Lake View - Property Id: 317431 This is a one bedroom one bath county setting home. This has a laundry room/mud room with washer and dryer. Large living room with fireplace vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 04:42am
1 Unit Available
Spring Lake Farms South
5522 Chantilly Circle
5522 Chantilly Circle, Lake in the Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
2603 Creek Lane 2603 Creek Lane
2603 Creek Lane, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2 Bedroom Home in Cary!!!! - Available now is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in Cary! This home has a very nice size layout with beautiful fireplace, large front and back yard with a fabulous wooden deck! Washer and Dryer in the home as well!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
918 N Oakwood Dr
918 West Oakwood Drive, McHenry, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Don't miss this gorgeous 2 bedroom, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Northstar
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Immediate Availability Spacious condo with 1306 SqFt Fireplace Washer & Dryer Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet. No pets.
City Guide for Woodstock, IL

Residents of Woodstock celebrate Ground Hog Day every early February, and you're invited. However, it might not be the mud-fest you might be expecting in a place called Woodstock.

Woodstock in Illinois, once known as Centerville, is a place where most people find it impossible not to fall in love with. It is situated northwest of Chicago. According to the 2010 census, 24,770 people call Woodstock home. In 2007, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the town one of the leading Dozen Distinctive Destinations. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodstock, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodstock apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

