2701 Haydn Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious home on premium lot that boasts an awesome light and bright floor plan. Main floor is wide open with living and vaulted family rooms. Sunroom opens to breakfast area with a gorgeous open kitchen with upgraded cabinetry and plenty of space to add a huge island. Main floor den or possible 5th bedroom and 3rd full bath. 4 large bedrooms plus a finished loft space. Nice master bedroom with private bath and plenty of closet space. 3 car garage and full basement waiting your finishing touches. Very clean home, won't last long.