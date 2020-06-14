Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Wood River, IL with garage

Wood River apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail...

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1306 Spaulding
1306 Spaulding St, Alton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1039 sqft
3br's all on main level. Newer paint and flooring throughout. 2 car detached garage for storage. Enclosed front porch. Main floor laundry. 1 year lease. Rent is $650 with $50 going to sewer and trash. Apply online.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Drive
6197 Old Alton Edwardsville Rd, Madison County, IL
Studio
$795
500 sqft
Looking for a great office space? Showroom? Personal services? Look no further! Updated 3 room office with bathroom and kitchenette conveniently located in Edwardsville, near SIUE, downtown and I 255 is ready for you! Plenty of off street
Results within 10 miles of Wood River
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
13024 Lakeridge Dr
13024 Lakeridge Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2025 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom home with 2 car garage and an extra garage on the property in Spanish Lake! Walk to Spanish Lake Park for picnics. Great home, tons of room to build and spread out. 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath and 2 Garages. Some hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
2270 Redman Rd
2270 Redman Avenue, St. Louis County, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
3000 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath colonial home with nearly 3,000 sq ft in St Louis !Located just north of highway 270 & 367. It features a large detached 2 car garage and workshop, an a large covered front porch.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
1010 Lakeview Dr.
1010 Lakeview Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$975
1078 sqft
4 Bedroom Home in Hazelwood East School District!!! - This adorable home features 4 bedrooms, 2 upstairs and 2 on the main floor, and 1 full bath on the main floor. The home has a spacious kitchen which has a new gas range and a new refrigerator.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Briar Rdg
123 Briar Rdg, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 level 3 bedroom (3rd bedroom is in the finished basement), 3 bathroom villa with a 2 car garage. Features include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in closets, jetted tub, fireplace and sunroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
502 Pepperhill Ct
502 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
DUPLEX FOR RENT NEAR SIUE Living room with wood-burning fireplace, door to patio & access to garage, Eat-in kitchen with apt.-size dishwasher, pantry & access to W/D hook-ups, 2 bedrooms, Full bath & linen closet off hall.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1427 Village Circle Dr
1427 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
NEWER TOWNHOMES FOR RENT IN GLEN CARBON - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 5/23 Main Level: living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counter tops, pantry and sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11530 Criterion Ave.
11530 Criterion Avenue, Spanish Lake, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1305 sqft
4 bedroom home ready for you! - Welcome home to this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with one car garage and fully fenced back yard! Newer flooring throughout most the home, gas stove top, electric hookup for a dryer, and tons of storage space in the

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
1 Unit Available
6871 Parc Charlene Drive
6871 Parc Charlene Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1438 sqft
Don't miss this one. This is a nice house in a nice neighborhood with a private back yard. Home includes a master bedroom with a walk in closet and bathroom. The kitchen has double ovens for people who enjoy cooking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
11673 Arroyo Dr
11673 Arroyo Drive, St. Louis County, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1032 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 1 bath and 1032 sq ft ranch in Florissant! Over 1000 sq ft of living space, 210 ft attached garage and huge backyard! Hardwood floors, tiled bath, kitchen + dining combo! Brand new roof! And a lot of updates.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
25 GEMSTONE
25 Gemstone Drive, Pontoon Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
Wonderful Opportunity to to live on the Lake. This is a 3 bedroom 1 3/4 bath home with all appliances, 2 car garage and a Lake. Don't miss this. QUALIFICATIONS: We charge a $35 application fee for each adult applicant.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
Huntington Place
1 Unit Available
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.

1 of 10

Last updated April 17 at 05:28pm
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
12321 Santa Maria Drive
12321 Santa Maria Drive, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous 1000sqft 3bed home. This home has a great floor plan with kitchen and dining combination. Carpet and flooring have been updated as well as the hall bathroom.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
Spanish Lake
1 Unit Available
11665 Briarbrae Court
11665 Briarbrae Court, Spanish Lake, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
900 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bed 1 bath ranch home with wood flooring, large level yard and spacious basement for plenty of storage. Call to schedule your showing today!

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1051 BERMUDA
1051 Bermuda Dr, Holiday Shores, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home for rent in Holiday Shores. Edwardsville School District. Hardwood flooring in living/dining/kitchen areas. Carpet in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with fireplace in the living room.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wood River, IL

Wood River apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

