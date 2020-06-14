Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

754 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL

Finding an apartment in Winnetka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
896 Green Bay Road 06
896 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
900 sqft
896 Green Bay Road 06 - Property Id: 200640 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
896 Green Bay Road 17
896 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
896 Green Bay Road 17 - Property Id: 197248 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road 01
894 Green Bay Rd, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,390
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
894 Green Bay Road 01 - Property Id: 195091 Rehabbed 1 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, ONE bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
545 Chestnut St 202
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,490
700 sqft
545 Chestnut St 202 - Property Id: 197208 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
811 Elm St 211
811 Elm Street, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
811 Elm St 211 - Property Id: 200876 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
894 Green Bay Road A13
894 Green Bay Road, Winnetka, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
900 sqft
894 Green Bay Road A13 - Property Id: 248625 Rehabbed 2 bed w/Central Heat, DW, HWF & PETS OK Newly renovated, TWO bedroom with hardwood floors. Stunning eat in kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, granite kitchen, dishwasher, AND HWF.
Results within 1 mile of Winnetka

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
373 Hazel A1
373 Hazel Ave, Glencoe, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
517 sqft
Glencoe - JUNIOR One Bed on Ground Floor - Property Id: 298929 Glencoe - Junior One Bedroom on the ground floor. Simply very few steps with three up to the entrance of the building and two down to your next abode.

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2050 Bosworth Lane
2050 Bosworth Ln, Northfield, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,490
1300 sqft
Inviting 2+ bedroom, 1.5 bathroom house in desirable Northfield, Middlefork, Sunset Ridge and New Trier school districts. Walking distance to schools, shops, restaurants, walking and biking trails, library and Park District.
Results within 5 miles of Winnetka
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Downtown Evanston
67 Units Available
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,750
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,745
1057 sqft
Community includes brand new rooftop swimming pool, social deck, and fitness center. Units include modern bathrooms, natural light, and gourmet kitchens. Located close to the North Shore of Chicago.
Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
11 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,565
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Downtown Evanston
12 Units Available
E2
1890 Maple Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,811
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,096
1118 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, patio or balcony, carpet flooring and in-unit laundry facilities. Fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher. Business center, Internet cafe, game room, gym and volleyball court.
Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
54 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,569
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,178
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,647
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,302
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
34 Units Available
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,649
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,542
1222 sqft
Located a short walk from Baker Park and Custer Avenue. Stylish apartments with patio/balcony, private laundry amenities and furniture. Community offers a courtyard, a fire pit, a sun terrace and yoga studio.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Downtown Evanston
11 Units Available
1717
1717 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,935
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,421
1125 sqft
Residents live in sleek units with open floor plans, lake views and modern finishes. Community includes club room, sun terrace and cyber-cafe. Conveniently situated steps from the Metra Station, parks and outdoor recreation.
Last updated June 14 at 12:12am
$
19 Units Available
The Link Evanston
811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,630
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
773 sqft
The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish.
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
22 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,630
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,921
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated June 14 at 12:16am
Central Street
12 Units Available
1620 Central
1620 Central St, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,166
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1132 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern, four-story building with LEED Silver certification. Private balconies, luxury plank flooring, and nine-foot ceilings in each apartment. Walkable community near Northwestern University and Evanston Hospital.
Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Downtown Evanston
18 Units Available
The Park Evanston
1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,555
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,142
1147 sqft
Units feature patio or balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. Residents have access to laundry, media room, pool, sauna, gym, and parking garage. Offers views of Lake Michigan, next to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,686
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,703
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,276
1026 sqft
Located within walking distance of Downtown Evanston, Northwestern and North Shore University. In-unit features include walk-in closets, patio or balcony, and granite counters. Luxury community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
$
10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,142
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,450
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
City Guide for Winnetka, IL

Remember all those great movies of the 1980s, like Home Alone, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club? All of them were filmed in Winnetka, Illinois, the quintessential All-American suburb.

Winnetka is a village on the north shore of Lake Michigan, about 16 miles north of downtown Chicago. It's where some of the most exclusive and well-off Chicago-area residents choose to live. It's also a village with a lot of rich history in culture. The first houses were built here in 1836, and railroads were built in 1855. The Crow Island School was built in 1938, and the building still stands today as a landmark. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech there at the Village Green, a park in town which still has a plaque memorializing this event. Tree-lined streets give a genteel, cultured vibe to Winnetka - though some may call its idyllic setting closer to Pleasantville. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Winnetka, IL

Finding an apartment in Winnetka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

