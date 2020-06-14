754 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Winnetka, IL
Remember all those great movies of the 1980s, like Home Alone, Ferris Bueller's Day Off, Sixteen Candles, and The Breakfast Club? All of them were filmed in Winnetka, Illinois, the quintessential All-American suburb.
Winnetka is a village on the north shore of Lake Michigan, about 16 miles north of downtown Chicago. It's where some of the most exclusive and well-off Chicago-area residents choose to live. It's also a village with a lot of rich history in culture. The first houses were built here in 1836, and railroads were built in 1855. The Crow Island School was built in 1938, and the building still stands today as a landmark. Martin Luther King, Jr. gave a speech there at the Village Green, a park in town which still has a plaque memorializing this event. Tree-lined streets give a genteel, cultured vibe to Winnetka - though some may call its idyllic setting closer to Pleasantville. See more
Finding an apartment in Winnetka that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.