Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:37 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Western Springs, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Western Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Commonwealth
1410 49th Court South
1410 49th Pl South, Western Springs, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2200 sqft
Move-in ready - Executive care free living in this stunning & sophisticated end unit Townhome in prestigious Western Springs Commonwealth community. New carpet throughout and freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Western Springs

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
129 Acacia Circle
129 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1664 sqft
Simply gorgeous totally remodeled 2 bdrs and 2 baths unit located on the 2 nd floor.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
125 Acacia Circle
125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
812 South Stone Avenue
812 South Stone Avenue, La Grange, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2019 sqft
"This home is available to show". Gorgeous refinished hardwood floors throughout main floor areas & bedrooms and freshly painted throughout! This big 3 bedroom split level has generous sized closets, 2.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
6501 South County Line Road
6501 South County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
30097 sqft
An exquisite mansion awaits you. This incredibly designed estate features details from a variety of inspirations. Jerusalem limestone, White House flooring. 30,000+ sq ft of spectacular living & entertaining area +15,000 sq.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
13 South Waiola Avenue
13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
14 Charleston Road
14 Charleston Road, Hinsdale, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4432 sqft
Gorgeous spacious updated home on the Grand Charleston Parkway. The house has beautiful crown molding, large living room, dining room and family room on the main level. One full bath and a powder room are also on the main level.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
27 North Brainard Avenue
27 North Brainard Avenue, La Grange, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
850 sqft
Location can not be beaten. Impressive turn of the century building. Large vintage unit with courtyard views. Brand New renovation. The unit features 9.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
618 Mills Street
618 Mills Street, Hinsdale, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2460 sqft
This home has been fully rehabbed inside and out (2018). The seller has spared little expense to update and reconfigure this property to meet your modern needs.
Results within 5 miles of Western Springs
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
51 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,678
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
$
35 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,490
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,936
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:10am
3 Units Available
The Hinsdale Apartment Homes
301 W 59th St, Burr Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
904 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
980 sqft
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.
Verified

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
21 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
South Maywood
1400 Bataan Dr
1400 Bataan Dr, Broadview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,070
567 sqft
Recently renovated section 8 apartments are perfectly located close to the Loyola University Medical Center and the I-290. Rooms boast air conditioning and extensive cooking range. Community benefits include 24-hr maintenance and internet access.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
3 Units Available
Brook Hill
201 W Oakley Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1460 sqft
Near Butterfield Country Club. Also close to Oakbrook Mall and Westmont Station. Apartments boast private entrances, modern kitchens, large bedrooms and private patios or balconies. On-site business center, bark park, fitness center and tennis courts.
Verified

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
Pangea 2115 S 4th Street Apartments
2115 S 4th Ave, Maywood, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
750 sqft
Within walking distance to Loyola Medical Center. Studio and 1- and 2-bedroom apartments pre-wired for telephone and cable. Air conditioning and kitchen appliances found in every apartment. On-site car park and laundry.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 E 31st St B
509 East 31st Street, La Grange Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
La Grange Park 2br heated w/garage - Property Id: 130611 Sunny garden unit by Robinhood Park, updated kitchen with SS appliances, updated bath, good size bedrooms with generous closets and ceiling fans, laminate flooring throughout, unit painted in

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
335 Park Ave
335 Park Avenue, Clarendon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1100 sqft
Residential Home - Property Id: 211101 2/bed 1/bath Great Town Top schools Walk to METRA Train Full basement great storage or TV/Play room Attached 1/car garage Huge Yard Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
185 E Oneida Ave.
185 Oneida Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Great Location in Elmhurst - Ready to move in! This 3 bedroom tri-level with 2 full baths is cute as can be! Combo living room/dining room, updated kitchen with table space and bonus whole house generator. Large deck, 2.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
West Village
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
2121 South 7th Avenue, Maywood, IL
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7th Ave Building - Property Id: 124482 Spacious Studio 1 bathroom with great lighting. On site parking site. No Utilities! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124482 Property Id 124482 (RLNE5900670)
City Guide for Western Springs, IL

Did you know Western Springs is the hometown of James Young, the guitarist of the rock band Styx? You could also say that this village is the "birth place" of the band as the name was decided after being discovered by a talent scout at St. John of the Cross Church in Western Springs. The band signed up with Wooden Nickel Records and quickly rose to fame. This village also served as the hometown of other famous people such as Melinda Culea, an actress who is best known for playing Amy in the 1...

Western Springs is part of Cook County. It is located on the northeastern part of the State of Illinois and is only 14 miles west from downtown Chicago. It has 2.79 square miles of land area with no water area. This village has almost 13,000 residents with a high population density of more than 4,600 people per square mile. This number is much higher compared to the average population density of Illinois of 221 people per square mile, so we hope you like getting cozy with your neighbors! The highest average temperature is around 75 and occurs during July. During the cold season, the lowest average temperature is around 27 and occurs during February. The name Western Springs came from the mineral springs that flowed through the western rim of the Cook County. This spring provided health benefits and attracted many people from all over who sought them. The spring has dried long ago, but the village is still remembered for it. This village has a sister city in the United Kingdom, Rugeley City. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Western Springs, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Western Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

