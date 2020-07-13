180 Apartments for rent in Western Springs, IL with parking
Did you know Western Springs is the hometown of James Young, the guitarist of the rock band Styx? You could also say that this village is the "birth place" of the band as the name was decided after being discovered by a talent scout at St. John of the Cross Church in Western Springs. The band signed up with Wooden Nickel Records and quickly rose to fame. This village also served as the hometown of other famous people such as Melinda Culea, an actress who is best known for playing Amy in the 1...
Western Springs is part of Cook County. It is located on the northeastern part of the State of Illinois and is only 14 miles west from downtown Chicago. It has 2.79 square miles of land area with no water area. This village has almost 13,000 residents with a high population density of more than 4,600 people per square mile. This number is much higher compared to the average population density of Illinois of 221 people per square mile, so we hope you like getting cozy with your neighbors! The highest average temperature is around 75 and occurs during July. During the cold season, the lowest average temperature is around 27 and occurs during February. The name Western Springs came from the mineral springs that flowed through the western rim of the Cook County. This spring provided health benefits and attracted many people from all over who sought them. The spring has dried long ago, but the village is still remembered for it. This village has a sister city in the United Kingdom, Rugeley City. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Western Springs apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.