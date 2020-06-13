Apartment List
/
IL
/
urbana
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

45 Apartments for rent in Urbana, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:54am
98 Units Available
Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$519
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$564
863 sqft
Customer service at its best! Conveniently located in Urbana, Town & Country Apartments is a landmark to the community and has earned the reputation for top quality apartment homes at a price you can afford! It's all about spaciousness, easy living,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 Trails Drive
1704 Trails Drive, Urbana, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1300 sqft
B Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July! Only $1195---don't wait! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath, two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Chefs kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
503 E. Elm
503 East Elm Street, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$930
503 E. Elm Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - (RLNE5799083)

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
204 N Lincoln Ave
204 North Lincoln Avenue, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2613 sqft
204 N Lincoln Ave - 204 N Lincoln Ave Available 08/01/20 New Listing - ***NEW LISTING***Available to Rent for in August for the 2020/2021 school year.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714 W. Washington
714 West Washington Street, Urbana, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2010 sqft
714 W. Washington Available 08/15/20 714 W. Washington, Urbana IL. - For Rent Nice, furnished house with fenced yard and porch 1 block from campus off Lincoln Avenue; also 1 block from bus stop.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2114 Rainbow View Rd
2114 Rainbow View, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
2114 Rainbow View Rd Available 08/08/20 3BED/1.5BATH Availble Early August. - 3 BED 1.5 BATH located in east Urbana. Walking distance to schools, businesses, and parks! 2 miles to downtown Urbana.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
502 W. Green St. Unit #201
502 West Green Street, Urbana, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
502 W. Green St. Unit #201 Available 08/19/20 Available for August 2020! - This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo is the perfect intersection of privacy, space, affordability, and location.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
910 Lanore
910 Lanore Drive, Urbana, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 Lanore Available 06/01/20 Now leasing for June! - Come tour this adorable 3 bedroom home! It has been completely updated with wood laminate flooring, an open kitchen with new cabinets, sliding glass door onto the back patio in the fenced yard,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
308 West California Avenue - 2
308 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL
1 Bedroom
$600
180 sqft
Bedroom 2 is the largest bedroom of this 4 bed 4 bath house. Full house is 1762 sf with shared common areas including kitchen, dining room and living room.
Results within 1 mile of Urbana
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 04:34pm
1 Unit Available
Midtown Lofts
512 South Third Street, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$599
879 sqft
Make this your best school year yet. Discover off-campus apartments nestled in a prime location close to the UIUC campus, overlooking picturesque Scott Park.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
504 E Airport Rd
504 East Airport Road, Champaign County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$799
928 sqft
504 E Airport Rd Available 08/07/20 Available for August! 2-Bed Duplex Home in Urbana! - Available in August! Enjoy the best of both worlds in your new home on Airport Road - country serenity with city convenience.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
301 South 4th Street
301 South Fourth Street, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
Available 08/19/20 Leasing for August $1140 to $1210 Only 2 left, hurry! Fully Furnished! 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms with bathtub/shower and a walk in closet in each bedroom.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Pfeffer Road
207 Pfeffer Road, Champaign County, IL
1 Bedroom
$635
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 Available NOW, today or tomorrow-$635 Awesome one bedroom apartment with spacious living area. Huge eat in kitchen . Washer/dryer hook up. Great closet space. This is a small community close to Urbana Aldi and WalMart.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
410 E Park St
410 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,720
1800 sqft
410 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Large 5-bedroom House Minutes from Campus Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This unique home features large living spaces, tons of storage, enclosed front porch and screened in back porch, radiant

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 E Park St
210 East Park Street, Champaign, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,899
2000 sqft
210 E Park St Available 08/07/20 Huge, Furnished 5-Bedroom Home Near U of I Available for August 2020! - Available in August! This huge, over 2,000 sq. ft., furnished home features so many great amenities.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
411 East Sherwin Drive
411 East Sherwin Drive, Champaign County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
5590 sqft
Tucked away in the quiet neighborhood, yet close to campus, Meadowbrook Park, and shopping; this home boasts over 5,500 square feet of living space.
Results within 5 miles of Urbana
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Windcrest Apartments
404 Edgebrook Drive, Champaign, IL
Studio
$425
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$495
524 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$595
629 sqft
Windcrest Apartments in Champaign, IL has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Nantucket Cove
2001 Moreland Blvd, Champaign, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1238 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,319
1664 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Nantucket Cove in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 07:20am
1 Unit Available
Watersedge Apartments
936 Waterview Way, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
UPSCALE APARTMENTS IN CHAMPAIGN, IL\nWelcome to Watersedge Apartments, Champaign's premiere upscale community. Our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for in a home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Gentry Square
1712 Gentry Square Ln, Champaign, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Gentry Square in Champaign. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1808 Sadler Dr.
1808 Sadler Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1271 sqft
Great 3-bed, 2-bath home available now! - Make this single-story ranch home yours! It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a private dining room, and plenty of great outdoor space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3107 Sylvan Dr.
3107 Sylvan Drive, Champaign, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
3107 Sylvan Dr. Available 08/01/20 Now leasing for August! - This beautifully maintained home has 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom with 1 car attached garage. Also has updated custom trim, windows, and light fixtures throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 Misty Cove
110 Misty Cove, Savoy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
110 Misty Cove Available 07/01/20 Now leasing for July! - (RLNE5799097)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2706 South 1st Street
2706 South First Street, Champaign County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
Available 06/15/20 Available NOW! -$1190! 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths ready now. This duplex has so much space for the money. A living room, family room, dining room! Washer/dryer hook ups. The bedrooms have great storage space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Urbana, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Urbana renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Urbana 1 BedroomsUrbana 2 BedroomsUrbana 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUrbana 3 Bedrooms
Urbana Apartments with BalconyUrbana Apartments with GarageUrbana Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUrbana Apartments with Parking
Urbana Apartments with Washer-DryerUrbana Dog Friendly ApartmentsUrbana Furnished ApartmentsUrbana Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILDecatur, IL
Rantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Parkland College