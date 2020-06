Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

910 Lanore Available 06/01/20 Now leasing for June! - Come tour this adorable 3 bedroom home! It has been completely updated with wood laminate flooring, an open kitchen with new cabinets, sliding glass door onto the back patio in the fenced yard, and beautiful 2 sink bathroom! This house surely won't last long!



