Home
/
Urbana, IL
/
808 W. Oregon
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

808 W. Oregon

808 West Oregon Street · (217) 262-9615
Location

808 West Oregon Street, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 808 W. Oregon · Avail. now

$1,980

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad. The area has many great restaurants/cafes just blocks away in Downtown Urbana and on Campus at Gregory Street. The house features in unit laundry, gas stovetop, hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. This is the perfect location to get a balance of residential living and bustling campus life! Monthly utility fee of $142 covers water, sewer, recycling and trash service.

(RLNE5852905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 W. Oregon have any available units?
808 W. Oregon has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 808 W. Oregon have?
Some of 808 W. Oregon's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 W. Oregon currently offering any rent specials?
808 W. Oregon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 W. Oregon pet-friendly?
Yes, 808 W. Oregon is pet friendly.
Does 808 W. Oregon offer parking?
Yes, 808 W. Oregon does offer parking.
Does 808 W. Oregon have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 W. Oregon offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 W. Oregon have a pool?
No, 808 W. Oregon does not have a pool.
Does 808 W. Oregon have accessible units?
No, 808 W. Oregon does not have accessible units.
Does 808 W. Oregon have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 W. Oregon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 W. Oregon have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 W. Oregon does not have units with air conditioning.
