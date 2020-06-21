808 W. Oregon

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance

Large 4-bedroom house just blocks from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This spacious 4-bedroom house offers a great location that is walking distance to the Main Quad. The area has many great restaurants/cafes just blocks away in Downtown Urbana and on Campus at Gregory Street. The house features in unit laundry, gas stovetop, hardwood floors and a decorative fireplace. This is the perfect location to get a balance of residential living and bustling campus life! Monthly utility fee of $142 covers water, sewer, recycling and trash service.



