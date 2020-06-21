Amenities

807 W. California Available 08/01/20 Unique Furnished 4 -bedroom house close to Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This large 4-bedroom house is just blocks away from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! The house features in unit laundry, gas stovetop, hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace and a fenced in front yard for those with pets! This location offers a perfect balance of quiet residential living and bustling campus life. Monthly utility fee of $142 covers water, sewer, recycling and trash service.



