Urbana, IL
807 W. California
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

807 W. California

807 West California Avenue · (217) 387-9402
Urbana
Location

807 West California Avenue, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 807 W. California · Avail. Aug 1

$1,980

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
807 W. California Available 08/01/20 Unique Furnished 4 -bedroom house close to Quad and Downtown Urbana! - This large 4-bedroom house is just blocks away from the UIUC Main Quad and Downtown Urbana! The house features in unit laundry, gas stovetop, hardwood floors, a decorative fireplace and a fenced in front yard for those with pets! This location offers a perfect balance of quiet residential living and bustling campus life. Monthly utility fee of $142 covers water, sewer, recycling and trash service.

(RLNE5852268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 W. California have any available units?
807 W. California has a unit available for $1,980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 807 W. California have?
Some of 807 W. California's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 W. California currently offering any rent specials?
807 W. California isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 W. California pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 W. California is pet friendly.
Does 807 W. California offer parking?
Yes, 807 W. California does offer parking.
Does 807 W. California have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 W. California offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 W. California have a pool?
No, 807 W. California does not have a pool.
Does 807 W. California have accessible units?
No, 807 W. California does not have accessible units.
Does 807 W. California have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 W. California does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 W. California have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 W. California does not have units with air conditioning.
