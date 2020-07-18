Rent Calculator
Home
/
Urbana, IL
/
807 South Cedar Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 6:40 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
807 South Cedar Street
807 Cedar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
807 Cedar Street, Urbana, IL 61801
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
Great rental in Urbana. Two-bedroom, one full bath, full basement, one-car garage, hardwood floors, great backyard with the fire pit and vegetable garden. All the appliances included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 807 South Cedar Street have any available units?
807 South Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Urbana, IL
.
Is 807 South Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 South Cedar Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 South Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 South Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Urbana
.
Does 807 South Cedar Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 South Cedar Street offers parking.
Does 807 South Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 South Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 South Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 807 South Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 South Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 807 South Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 South Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 South Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 807 South Cedar Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 South Cedar Street does not have units with air conditioning.
