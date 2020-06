Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

324 E. Fairlawn Dr. Available 08/07/20 Nice 1-bed apartment with garage close to the U of I campus and downtown Urbana available for August 2020! - Available for August 2020!



This 1-bed apartment located in the popular Fairlawn Village Community comes with it's own garage and is close to both the U of I campus and downtown Urbana. You'll also have direct access to the MTD bus stop (5 Green Hopper) right outside your door. The apartment is pet friendly and a $30 monthly utility charge covers sewer, trash, lawn care, and snow removal costs.



(RLNE5352032)