Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

310 W. Green

310 West Green Street · (217) 359-6400
Location

310 West Green Street, Urbana, IL 61801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 310 W. Green · Avail. Aug 22

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020**

Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library. A short walk to Main Street downtown Urbana shops and restaurants and the Engineering Quad, this location offers the best of on and off campus living in C-U.

•Utilities Included in Rent: Sanitary

•Utilities Tenant Responsibility: Electric, Water, Garbage

•Pets: No Pets Allowed

•Washer and Dryer: In Unit

•Parking: On Site - Included

•Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range (Stove and Oven)

•Heating and Cooling: Central Heat and A/C

•Building Access Type: Secure Access

For more information, please contact a Ramshaw Real Estate Leasing Agent at 217-359-6400.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5241282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 W. Green have any available units?
310 W. Green has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 W. Green have?
Some of 310 W. Green's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 W. Green currently offering any rent specials?
310 W. Green isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 W. Green pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 W. Green is pet friendly.
Does 310 W. Green offer parking?
Yes, 310 W. Green does offer parking.
Does 310 W. Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 W. Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 W. Green have a pool?
No, 310 W. Green does not have a pool.
Does 310 W. Green have accessible units?
No, 310 W. Green does not have accessible units.
Does 310 W. Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 W. Green has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 W. Green have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 310 W. Green has units with air conditioning.
