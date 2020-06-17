Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking

310 W. Green Available 08/22/20 Urbana On-Campus House for Rent - **Now Leasing for August 2020**



Spacious 3 BD/2 BA furnished house on W. Green St one block from The Urbana Free Library. A short walk to Main Street downtown Urbana shops and restaurants and the Engineering Quad, this location offers the best of on and off campus living in C-U.



•Utilities Included in Rent: Sanitary



•Utilities Tenant Responsibility: Electric, Water, Garbage



•Pets: No Pets Allowed



•Washer and Dryer: In Unit



•Parking: On Site - Included



•Appliances Included: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Electric Range (Stove and Oven)



•Heating and Cooling: Central Heat and A/C



•Building Access Type: Secure Access



For more information, please contact a Ramshaw Real Estate Leasing Agent at 217-359-6400.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5241282)