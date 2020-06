Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2114 Rainbow View Rd Available 08/08/20 3BED/1.5BATH Availble Early August. - 3 BED 1.5 BATH located in east Urbana. Walking distance to schools, businesses, and parks! 2 miles to downtown Urbana.



Eat in kitchen, spacious living room, covered patio off back, fully fenced back yard, attached 2 car garage. Pet Friendly!



This property will be available for early AUGUST move in.



Tenant responsible for all utilities and lawncare. Call today to schedule a tour!



(RLNE5611773)