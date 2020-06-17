All apartments in Urbana
Find more places like 1704 Trails Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Urbana, IL
/
1704 Trails Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1704 Trails Drive

1704 Trails Drive · (217) 351-1800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Urbana
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1704 Trails Drive, Urbana, IL 61802

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. Jul 10

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
B Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July! Only $1195---don't wait!
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath, two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Chefs kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher. Wood like floors and high ceilings in the Great Room along with a fire place. 1/2 bath on main floor. Upstairs features two big bedrooms with huge closet space and a full bathroom....plus. Washer/dryer hook ups in laundry room. Attached garage and your own private patio. Non smoking unit. Small dog may be approved.
Check out the video. 1704Trails.com
Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800
Electronic applications are ONLY accepted from our website at ppmrent.com.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1704-trails-dr-urbana-il-61802-usa-unit-b/2fbd4e9e-81ec-4d70-83f5-f952e49338ef

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5841056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Trails Drive have any available units?
1704 Trails Drive has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1704 Trails Drive have?
Some of 1704 Trails Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Trails Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Trails Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Trails Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Urbana.
Does 1704 Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Trails Drive does offer parking.
Does 1704 Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1704 Trails Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Trails Drive have a pool?
No, 1704 Trails Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 1704 Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Trails Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1704 Trails Drive has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1704 Trails Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Town & Country
1032 E Kerr Ave
Urbana, IL 61802

Similar Pages

Urbana 1 BedroomsUrbana 2 Bedrooms
Urbana Apartments with BalconyUrbana Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Urbana Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Champaign, ILBloomington, ILDecatur, IL
Rantoul, ILSullivan, IL
Savoy, ILCharleston, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Illinois at Urbana-ChampaignIllinois Wesleyan University
Parkland College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity