1704 Trails Drive

Amenities
B Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July! Only $1195---don't wait!
Two bedroom, 1.5 bath, two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Chefs kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher. Wood like floors and high ceilings in the Great Room along with a fire place. 1/2 bath on main floor. Upstairs features two big bedrooms with huge closet space and a full bathroom....plus. Washer/dryer hook ups in laundry room. Attached garage and your own private patio. Non smoking unit. Small dog may be approved.
Check out the video. 1704Trails.com
Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800
Electronic applications are ONLY accepted from our website at ppmrent.com.
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1704-trails-dr-urbana-il-61802-usa-unit-b/2fbd4e9e-81ec-4d70-83f5-f952e49338ef
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5841056)