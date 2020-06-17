1704 Trails Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

B Available 07/10/20 Leasing for July! Only $1195---don't wait!

Two bedroom, 1.5 bath, two story town home located in the Deerfield subdivision in Urbana! Chefs kitchen includes a huge pantry and newer appliances, including a dishwasher. Wood like floors and high ceilings in the Great Room along with a fire place. 1/2 bath on main floor. Upstairs features two big bedrooms with huge closet space and a full bathroom....plus. Washer/dryer hook ups in laundry room. Attached garage and your own private patio. Non smoking unit. Small dog may be approved.

Managed by Professional Property Management of CU, Inc. 217 351 1800

No Cats Allowed



