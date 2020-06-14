36 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Troy, IL

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Troy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in ... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. Units are internet and cable ready. Spacious 1280 SF. Master bedroom has walk in closet.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS Main Level- Entrance into large living room, kitchen and dining area combined, & sliding patio doors which leads to deck or patio, master bedroom has huge (9.3 x 6.
Results within 5 miles of Troy
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
105 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,065
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1072 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
1270 Ridgewood Court
1270 Ridgewood Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom duplex in Collinsville! Large living room with fireplace and two large bedrooms. Lower level has family room, utility room and garage with opener! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 09:34pm
1 Unit Available
517 Pepperhill Ct
517 Pepperhill Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
517 Pepperhill Ct., Glen Carbon, IL Three bedroom duplex in Glen Carbon! Main level living room, kitchen, master bedroom and full bath. There is a large side deck to enjoy the outdoors.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12 Dorset Ct
12 Dorset Court, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
12 Dorset Ct Available 07/01/20 12 Dorset ct. edwardsville IL 62025 - APPLY TODAY AT WWW.BROWNRENTS.COM for this 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo in edwardsville.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
463 Parkside Commons Ct
463 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 6/1 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$850
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
238 W Main St Apt C
238 W Main St, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$700
925 sqft
238C W. Main St Available 06/26/20 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT $700 a month. Convenient location to SIUE! 2 bedroom/ 1 bath all one level unit. PET POLICY: $30 extra per month, plus a $300 refundable pet deposit.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kettle River
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
39 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 06/26/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
123 Briar Rdg
123 Briar Rdg, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
Available 07/17/20 Spacious 1 level 3 bedroom (3rd bedroom is in the finished basement), 3 bathroom villa with a 2 car garage. Features include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, walk in closets, jetted tub, fireplace and sunroom.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Angel Oaks
100 Angel Oak, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2500 sqft
Three Bedroom Executive Home with 2.5 Baths and 3 Car Garage! - * Eligibility requirements for all rentals: You must make 3 times the rent amount per month in income, after tax is taken out, to qualify. Income must be validated with check stubs.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1902 N Keebler Ave Apt B
1902 N Keebler Ave, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1902 Keebler Ave Apt B Available 06/26/20 KEEBLER CROSSING APARTMENT 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level unit with washer/dryer hookups. PET POLICY: 1 pet- $300 refundable pet deposit required with an additional $30 a month rent.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
618 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
8717 E Mill Creek
8717 E Mill Creek Rd, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
**Move-in prior July 1 and NO RENT rent will be paid for June.** This amazing property, nestled on a prime 5-acre lot, is a quiet retreat from the chaos of the day where you can truly relax and unwind, without a care in the world.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huntington Place
1 Unit Available
21 Charles Drive
21 Charles Drive, Madison County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1828 sqft
Don't miss this charming split bedroom ranch for lease! This home boasts cathedral ceilings, newer paint, stainless steel appliances, updated counter tops, and newer carpet.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
6150 Trace Parkway Drive
6150 Trace Parkway Dr, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
720 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW Virtual Tour https://youtu.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.
Results within 10 miles of Troy
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:52pm
9 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
825 Klein
825 Klein Avenue, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1150 sqft
Don't miss this adorable and move in ready 2 bed 1.5 bath home close to downtown Edwardsville! - Located on a large lot in Edwardsville.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
580 Carl
580 Carl Street, Collinsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Three Bedroom Home with Remodeled Kitchen, Fenced Yard and Oversized 2 Car Garage!! - Three bedroom home with large living room and dining room, with remodeled kitchen! Main level has two bedrooms and full bath.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
105 Spruce St
105 Spruce Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$995
950 sqft
3 Bedroom House In O'Fallon! - Cute O'Fallon home in a great neighborhood! This home is centrally located with attached 1 car garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Troy, IL

Finding an apartment in Troy that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

