23 Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL with parking
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 40
1 of 1
1 of 27
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 14
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 6
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 7
1 of 5
1 of 6
1 of 39
If you like Halloween, you're in for a treat with Sycamore, Illinois, home of the annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival held during the last full weekend of October. Your jack-o-lantern is sure to smile in this beautiful, history-rich community.
Sycamore is the county seat of DeKalb County, Illinois, and the 2010 census recorded its population at 17,519 people. With a robust historic district, quaint landscape and residential areas both north and south of the bustling downtown area, Sycamore is full of sights to see and community activities. The city also sits just 35 miles southeast of Rockford and 55 miles west-northwest of Chicago, so a big city adventure is readily available to locals. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Sycamore apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.