19 Apartments for rent in Sycamore, IL with garage
1 of 14
1 of 20
1 of 40
1 of 26
1 of 5
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 14
1 of 39
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 12
1 of 37
If you like Halloween, you're in for a treat with Sycamore, Illinois, home of the annual Sycamore Pumpkin Festival held during the last full weekend of October. Your jack-o-lantern is sure to smile in this beautiful, history-rich community.
Sycamore is the county seat of DeKalb County, Illinois, and the 2010 census recorded its population at 17,519 people. With a robust historic district, quaint landscape and residential areas both north and south of the bustling downtown area, Sycamore is full of sights to see and community activities. The city also sits just 35 miles southeast of Rockford and 55 miles west-northwest of Chicago, so a big city adventure is readily available to locals. See more
Sycamore apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.