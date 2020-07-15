Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:33 PM

78 Apartments for rent in South Holland, IL with garages

South Holland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
770 East 157th Place
770 East 157th Place, South Holland, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1076 sqft
Lovely recently remodeled single-family home in South Holland
Results within 1 mile of South Holland

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
15228 Evers St
15228 Evers Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1117 sqft
Coming Soon - remodeling almost done!! Rent To Own our freshly updated home on a quiet street. We Help Deserving Buyers with a Good Down Payment! All credit is considered.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14509 Chicago Rd
14509 Chicago Road, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
Fenced in yard with 3 bed 1.5 bathroom in Dolton, IL - 3 bed 1.5 bath Home and pets are welcome with additional Pet Rent.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
14401 Kimbark
14401 Kimbark Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Come take a look at this amazing 3 bed 2 bath home in Dolton, IL. - 3 Bed 2 bath Home in Dolton. Section 8 ready and comes with central air and central heat. You will have a fenced in backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
14924 Oak Street
14924 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Adorable Ranch 3 Bedroom Single Family Home with Garage - Adorable 1 story ranch 3 bedroom home with one car garage . Easy living all on one level. Super clean and freshly painted to match any decor.
Results within 5 miles of South Holland

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
1 sqft
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bernice
17153 Oakwood
17153 Oakwood Avenue, Lansing, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Huge 4 bedroom Home Available - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17153 Oakwood Ave. Lansing, IL 4 bedrooms 1 bathroom Rent: $1400.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
2745 Lancaster Dr
2745 Lancaster Drive, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
Please contact landlord at 708.415.8542 or email: jasaj96@hotmail.com George Saaj Rental Homes 708.415.8542 text or call Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5444006)

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
17927 Lorenz Avenue
17927 Lorenz Avenue, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1475 sqft
UPDATED 3 BEDROOM 2BA HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN LANSING. NICE OPEN CONCEPT LIVING AND DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. MASTER BEDROOM BATHROOM SUITE. BASEMENT WITH WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
27 163rd Street
27 163rd Street, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 27 163rd Street in Calumet City. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
18309 Riegel Road
18309 Riegel Road, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 18309 Riegel Road in Homewood. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3016 Sherwood Avenue
3016 Sherwood Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1048 sqft
Rent to Own Opportunity!! This is home offers a Wonderfully large fenced in yard. Home has wonderful hardwood floors, freshly painted, has ceramic bathroom and kitchen.

1 of 1

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
West Pullman
11754 S. State
11754 South State Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1489 sqft
Spacious SFR with hardwood floors and unfinished basement 2 car garage fenced in back yard Single family home, 3 bed rooms, 1 bath room, spacious living room and dinning room. 2 car garage! Move in specials expire May 31st! Get approved today!

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.

1 of 17

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 1

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
20018 Lakewood Avenue
20018 Lakewood Avenue, Lynwood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1173 sqft
Lovely single-family home, with all new appliances, in house washer dryer and central heating/cooling. Located on a quiet street. It has spacious bedrooms and closets. Large fenced in backyard for outdoor time. Attached garage for parking.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16333 Winchester Avenue
16333 Winchester Ave, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16333 Winchester Avenue in Markham. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 27

Last updated March 9 at 09:52 PM
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.

1 of 10

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazelcrest Highland
3314 Birchwood Drive
3314 Birchwood Dr, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1150 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MODERN AND UPDATED 4 BED 2 BATH HOUSE IN HAZEL CREST! THIS HOUSE BOASTS DARK CHERRY WOOD FLOORING, SPACIOUS OPEN LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM COMBO.
City Guide for South Holland, IL

Ready to live in the quietest, most family-friendly suburb in the Chicago area? Well, then you've found the right place. We have all the info you will need on local culture and renting tips, so read on and enjoy a taste of local knowledge.

Having trouble with Craigslist South Holland? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

South Holland is 7.3 square miles of family friendly fun. There are no bars, no liquor stores, and basically no crime. On Sundays, businesses shut down, yard work comes to halt, and the city becomes a place of complete peace and quiet. It is a community of faith and family, and its religious roots keep this village in a perpetual state of wholesomeness. So, if you're ready to settle down in a place where family values still stand tall, then you are ready to rent in this anomaly of the Chicago Southland. However, you had better be prepared for some high rental rates.

Since there are no apartment complexes in South Holland, there are no cheap apartments or tiny studio's to choose from. However, there are plenty of affordable rental homes to check out, most of which are immaculately maintained brick ranchers and other nice suburban houses. Rental rates range from $1,000 to over $2,000 a month.

So, what type of amenities can you expect from a market of rental homes? Well, most properties include a yard, fireplace, basement, garage, and a nice, big deck. Some houses for rent also include more aesthetic extras, such as a sun room, hardwood floors, or French doors. And, if you're lucky, you can find a rental home with the most convenient amenity of all, a laundry room complete with washer and dryer.

Bringing the dog along? Well, then get ready for some tough home hunting. Though most rental homes don't allow pets, chances are you can find at least one cat or dog friendly pad with enough legwork. They do exist, but you will need to be prepared for a little more research on the local level, through word-of-mouth and in the classifieds.

Now that you've had a good dose local knowledge, you're ready to rent like a local South Hollander. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in South Holland, IL

South Holland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

