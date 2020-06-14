756 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL
Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.
Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town. See more
Finding an apartment in Skokie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.