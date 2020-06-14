Apartment List
/
IL
/
skokie
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM

756 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Skokie, IL

Finding an apartment in Skokie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,825
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7513 Kenton AVE Street
7513 Kenton Avenue, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
1500 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house, Main floor with 1 Bedroom and full upgraded Bath. Separate LR and DR. Upgrade kitchen with granite counter-tops, 2nd FL with a Master Bed, Upgraded Bathroom, and the 3rd Bed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:42pm
1 Unit Available
5035 Warren St
5035 Warren Street, Skokie, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1070 sqft
This freshly painted multi-level condo features plenty of living space. There is an open living and dining room on the first level with a sliding glass door that leads to the patio.
Results within 1 mile of Skokie

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge Ave
705 Dodge Avenue, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
Large 1BR w/ heat included, modern kitchen/bath - Property Id: 236346 Location: 705 Dodge Ave , Evanston , IL Rent: $1175 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets: Cats only Laundry: Laundry on site Parking: Street Modern 1BR in Evanston! Large living room,

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
705 Dodge 3N
705 Dodge Ave, Evanston, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
750 sqft
Evanston = One Bedroom Heat Included - Property Id: 235725 Evanston - Renovated 1 Bedroom Heat Included Evanston - Updated one bedroom apartment on the third floor.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Simpson St
3039 Golf Road, Evanston, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
3039 Simpson St Available 06/16/20 Gorgeous 2 Level Home in Evanston - Beautiful and spacious 3 bed/2.5 bath home w/ 2 car garage in Evanston. Sunny living room w/ attached three seasons porch, perfect for lounging and entertaining.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:38pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
5839 Church Street
5839 Church Street, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1650 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Rivers Edge
1 Unit Available
6660 WOODRIVER Drive
6660 W Wood River Dr, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
PERFECT RENTAL!!! BEAUTIFUL CONDO! RENOVATED,NICE BATHROOMS, LOVELY KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS , PLENTY OF CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HEATED FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS, IN UNIT LAUNDRY, GOOD CLOSET SPACE, HARD-WOOD FLOORS TROUGH OUT,
Results within 5 miles of Skokie
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewater
8 Units Available
Artista 55
5525 North Winthrop Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$999
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
635 sqft
Artista 55 Apartments is situated right in the heart of the historic Edgewater district. Several beaches are nearby and close proximity to the Bryn Mawr CTA stop. Easy access to a multitude of specialty shops, restaurants, and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Main
847 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL
Studio
$1,717
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1011 sqft
Modern kitchens with premium stainless steel appliances, gas ranges, Moen faucets and garbage disposals. Landscaped terrace with grill, fire pit, bocce court and seating area.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
13 Units Available
Sheridan Tower
5650 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,154
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
750 sqft
At Sheridan Tower, you’ll enjoy comfortable, upscale living at the historic Edgewater Beach area, right on the corner of Hollywood and Sheridan and just steps away from the lake.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
Harwood Heights
26 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Edgewater
10 Units Available
The Bryn
5600 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,095
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
1034 sqft
High-rise apartments with modern finishes and spacious floor plans. Community offers a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor courtyard. Near the lakefront. Easy access to the Red Line Bryn Mawr stop.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rogers Park
19 Units Available
Reside on Morse
1340 W Morse Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$950
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
980 sqft
Great location for commuters, just steps from Morse station on the Red Line. Residents can take advantage of on-site laundry, 24-hour maintenance and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, dishwasher and bathtub.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Uptown
5 Units Available
Broadway Place
5427 North Broadway Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,615
1297 sqft
Close to the lake and easy public transit, 5427 N. Broadway is city living with thoughtful design and historic surroundings.2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rogers Park
3 Units Available
1033 W. LOYOLA
1033 W Loyola Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with vaulted ceilings and city views. On-site laundry center and maintenance help available. Near Lake Michigan and Loyola University. One block from CTA bus lines and the Red Line.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Uptown
9 Units Available
1338 W Argyle
1354 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$869
280 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Walk to everything that buzzes in Andersonville while enjoying newly renovated, vintage living at 1338 W. Argyle.STUDIO | 1, 2 AND 3 BEDROOMS
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Uptown
6 Units Available
1261 Argyle
1261 W Argyle St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$973
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
675 sqft
Just blocks from Cricket Hill and Foster Beach. Pet-friendly community in the popular Andersonville neighborhood. Vintage and modern units with unique charm and style. Gated community with intercom access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Edgewater
17 Units Available
5536 N Sheridan Rd
5536 North Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,239
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,587
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,216
900 sqft
Horizon’s newest luxury development is located just across Sheridan Road from the historic Edgewater Beach Hotel and steps from Chicago’s lakefront.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
6 Units Available
Kenmore Apartments
6119 N Kenmore Ave, Chicago, IL
Studio
$964
335 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
550 sqft
Kenmore Place was completely renovated in 2016. Located in the Edgewater neighborhood, every unit features beautiful new hardwood floors, STARON countertops with maple cabinetry, Whirlpool appliances, spacious closets, and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rogers Park
7 Units Available
Sheridan Lake Apartments
6401 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,194
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,141
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to the Sheridan Lake Apartments! The two beautifully maintained buildings are conveniently located in Rogers Park, next door to Loyola University’s incredible Lakeshore Campus.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Edgewater
6 Units Available
Sheridan Glen Apartments
6040 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$958
630 sqft
Sheridan Glen Apartments are steps away from Lake Michigan and the beach--just south of Loyola University, with quick access to CTA and Lake Shore Drive.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Rogers Park
12 Units Available
Sheridan Terrace
6725 N Sheridan Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$882
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,078
600 sqft
Escape from the urban hustle at Sheridan Terrace, located around the corner from the beach and across the street from a quaint movie theater. Find us a few blocks from Loyola University, and a few minutes south of Evanston.
City Guide for Skokie, IL

Skokie is the origin of two famous US Supreme Court cases, one of which addressed the right for a neo-Nazi group to assemble. Don't worry, though. Skokie has a great history of diversity and harmony.

Skokie isn't technically a city. In fact, it calls itself "The World's Largest Village." But no matter what you want to call it, it's home to nearly 65,000 people. Since this is a suburb of Chicago, many of the people living here commute into the big city. The Skokie Park District is a main component here, which makes up about 240 acres of land. The North Shore Center for the Performing Arts and the Skokie Public Library are also large and well-known features in the town. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Skokie, IL

Finding an apartment in Skokie that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Skokie 1 BedroomsSkokie 2 BedroomsSkokie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSkokie 3 BedroomsSkokie Apartments with Balcony
Skokie Apartments with GarageSkokie Apartments with GymSkokie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSkokie Apartments with ParkingSkokie Apartments with Pool
Skokie Apartments with Washer-DryerSkokie Dog Friendly ApartmentsSkokie Furnished ApartmentsSkokie Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGurnee, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILHanover Park, IL
Wheeling, ILDeerfield, ILRiverdale, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILDolton, ILRoselle, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College