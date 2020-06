Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

COMNG SOON! - Coming Soon!!



Nice 3 bedroom 1 bath home 2 story home. This home features new paint, new carpet and floors. 1 car garage and a fenced in yard.



Close to shopping areas, restaurants and interstates.



Stove and Fridge supplied.



This home will not last long! Please contact our leasing specialist to be placed on the list to see as soon as available. 309-350-1041



(RLNE4687043)